EU top diplomat urges immediate halt to Israel-Hezbollah war
Conflicts
Israel
Tomi Oladipo
11/24/2024
November 24, 2024
Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict while on a visit to Lebanon. He also pledged €200 million to support the Lebanese military in working towards a cease-fire under UNSC Resolution 1701.