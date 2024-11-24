  1. Skip to content
EU top diplomat urges immediate halt to Israel-Hezbollah war

Tomi Oladipo
November 24, 2024

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict while on a visit to Lebanon. He also pledged €200 million to support the Lebanese military in working towards a cease-fire under UNSC Resolution 1701.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nNZx
Tomi Oladipo wears a suit and a tie as he stands in front of the "DW News Africa" logo
Tomi Oladipo Tomi Oladipo is a British-born Nigerian journalist based in Berlin.
Similar stories from Israel

