EU top diplomat proposes suspending Israel dialogue

11/14/2024 November 14, 2024 HRW accuses Israel of war crimes over forced displacement in Gaza

In a new report, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said it has evidence that suggests that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza by forcing civilians to leave their homes in droves with no prospect of ever returning.

"Human Rights Watch found that forced displacement has been widespread, and the evidence shows it has been systematic and part of a state policy. Such acts also constitute crimes against humanity," the report said.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have had to move multiple times since Israel invaded the enclave in October 2023 following Hamas' attacks on Israeli civilians.

In the past month, tens of thousands of people living in northern Gaza have been forced to flee again after Israel announced its intention to create military "buffer zones."

Human Rights Watch said the displacement of Palestinians "is likely planned to be permanent in the buffer zones and security corridors," an action it said would amount to "ethnic cleansing."

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday that Palestinians from northern Gaza would be allowed to return at the end of the war. However, thousands of homes have been destroyed in Israeli strikes.