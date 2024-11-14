EU top diplomat proposes suspending Israel dialogue

EU top diplomat proposes suspending Israel dialogueNovember 14, 2024
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will propose to the bloc that it suspend a longstanding political dialogue agreement with Israel over concerns about human rights violations in Gaza.
Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of the forced displacement of Palestinians, calling it a war crime.
HRW accuses Israel of war crimes over forced displacement in Gaza
In a new report, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said it has evidence that suggests that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza by forcing civilians to leave their homes in droves with no prospect of ever returning.
"Human Rights Watch found that forced displacement has been widespread, and the evidence shows it has been systematic and part of a state policy. Such acts also constitute crimes against humanity," the report said.
Most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have had to move multiple times since Israel invaded the enclave in October 2023 following Hamas' attacks on Israeli civilians.
In the past month, tens of thousands of people living in northern Gaza have been forced to flee again after Israel announced its intention to create military "buffer zones."
Human Rights Watch said the displacement of Palestinians "is likely planned to be permanent in the buffer zones and security corridors," an action it said would amount to "ethnic cleansing."
Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday that Palestinians from northern Gaza would be allowed to return at the end of the war. However, thousands of homes have been destroyed in Israeli strikes.
Airstrike rocks Beirut suburbs
The southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, were hit by an airstrike early in the morning following an Israeli warning to evacuate.
The Israeli military has said the area is a bastion for Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, whose tensions with Israel have flared again in recent months.
"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests against which the [Israeli military] will operate in the near future," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.
Overnight, Lebanese authorities said six people had been killed in Israeli strikes near the capital, while Israel said six of its soldiers had died fighting in southern Lebanon.
EU's top diplomat proposes suspending dialogue with Israel over Gaza concerns
Outgoing European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has proposed suspending political dialogue with Israel over its war in Gaza, EU diplomatic sources have confirmed to DW.
"Based on available reports of independent international agencies there are reasons to consider that Israel is violating human rights and international humanitarian law" in Gaza, the source said.
Since 2000, political dialogue between the two has been regulated by the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which states that relations are to be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles.
Several EU states, such as Ireland and Borrell's native Spain, have been calling for a review of the bloc's ties with Israel over concerns about civilian casualties and forced displacement in Gaza.
However, it's considered unlikely that Borrell's suggestion will be implemented. Such a step requires unanimous agreement from all member states, and both Hungary and the Czech Republic have indicated they will stand firmly on Israel's side.
