 EU top diplomat presses Iran to preserve nuclear deal | News | DW | 16.01.2020

News

EU top diplomat presses Iran to preserve nuclear deal

The Iran nuclear deal is "more important than ever," the EU's foreign policy chief has told his Iranian counterpart in a "frank dialogue" over rising tensions in the Middle East.

Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New Delhi, India, on Thursday to discuss an increasingly fragile multi-national nuclear deal, struck with Iran in 2015.

Iran recently reiterated it is scaling back compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear pact in response to the US decision to kill Iran's top military general Qassem Soleimani by drone strike.

In a statement released by the EU on Thursday about the meeting, Borrell is said to have urged Zarif in a "frank discussion" to preserve the pact as well as warning that the deal "was more important than ever" given the rising tensions in the region.

Borrell also "underlined the continued interest of the European Union to preserve the agreement." The US, under President Donald Trump, withdrew from the pact in 2018 and imposed fresh sanctions on Irancausing Iran's economy to sink into recession. 

The meeting between Borrell and Zarif took place during the ongoing Raisina Dialogue 2020 in India and both sides agreed to remain in "close touch" over JCPOA developments.

Watch video 02:15

Protests in Iran after downing of Ukrainian plane

European powers could implement sanctions for leverage

The meeting came after European powers France, Germany and the UK earlier this week launced a dispute mechanism over Iran's pullback from the terms of the deal.

Zarif tweeted on Thursday that the EU had "sold out" what remains of the nuclear deal to avoid new US tariffs on European exports and on Wednesday questioned how the EU could allow itself to be "bullied" by Washington.

Iran has been threatening to break the terms of the JCPOA, ever since US sanctions were reinstated, beginning a program of nuclear enrichment that could eventually lead to the development of nuclear weapons in the future.

  • US President Donald Trump gestures at a podium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

  • USA PK US-Präsident Trump und französicher Präsident Macron in Washington (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office/M. Berno)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments'

    A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

  • USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier (AP)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Response to US pressure

    The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

  • The nuclear deal is reached in Vienna

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

  • Logo International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

  • USA Barack Obama PK Iran Nuklear Deal (Reuters/Y. Gripas)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

  • Iranians celebrate the deal

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

  • US-Israel: Trump and Netanyahu

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

  • Various EU foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart meet in Belgium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


kmm/rt (Reuters, AFP)

