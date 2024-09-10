EU top court to rule on two cases against US tech giants

The multibillion-euro cases against Apple and Google are part of Europe's battle to rein in massive US corporations.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) was set to rule on Tuesday as to whether Google violated antitrust laws and whether Apple needed to pay the European Union €13 billion ($14.3 billion). Both cases are seen as an effort by Brussels to close tax loopholes exploited by the US tech giants.

The case against Google dates back to 2017, when the EU accused Google of prioritizing its own Google Shopping links in searches. The bloc has argued this violates its antitrust regulations.

Google was originally fined €2.4 billion, but had appealed to the ECJ.

Apple's long bitter feud with the EU

Europe's case against Apple began in 2016, over allegations it received a sweetheart tax deal with authorities in Ireland, the location of the company's European headquarters.

The EU has long demanded that Apple pay back billions of taxes for two Irish subsidies that the company argues are primarily taxable in the United States. Arguing that they were being subjected to double taxation, and that the situation did not preclude state aid from Dublin, Apple initially won a ruling against the European Commission to annul the payment order.

The Commission first appealed that decision in 2020, prompting four more years of legal wrangling before today's ECJ verdict.

es/kb (AFP, dpa)