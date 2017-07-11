EU top court rules Polish judges can appeal nominations

Judges applying to join Poland's Supreme Court should have the right toappeal against the opinions of a body which reviews candidates, the European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s verdict by the Court of Justice of the European Union said the final decision in such cases rested with a Polish court.

The ruling underlines the ongoing rift between the EU institutions and the Polish government over rule of law.

But critics say the way judges are appointed has become a tool to politicize the judiciary.

Poland is in a long-running row with the EU over reforms that the bloc says hurt court independence by increasing political control over judges.

The nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) says the reforms are necessary to make courts more efficient.

What did the court say?

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that Poland's legal reforms could violate EU law, in that they remove the possibility of judicial review in the Supreme Court nomination process.

"Where an infringement has been proved, the principle of the primacy of EU law requires the national court to disapply such amendments," the court said.

ECJ has in recent years brought several cases against Poland over its overhaul of the judiciary. Among the changes made by PiS since taking power in 2015 are amendments to the way Council members are elected.

The court said that EU law prohibits amendments that could lead to judges not being seen to be independent or impartial.

"It is ultimately for the referring court to rule on whether that is the case here," it said.

jf/rs (AFP, reuters)