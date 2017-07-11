EU to sanction China for abuses against Uighurs: reports

The European Union agreed on Monday to sanction China for human rights abuses against the Uighurs, according to press reports from inside the foreign ministers meeting Monday in Brussels.

Four party and regional representatives, as well as an organization from Xinjiang province, will reportedly be added to the EU sanctions list. Their names will be published in the EU Official Journal before the end of Monday, sources close to the talks said.

The decision, while expected, has not been officially confirmed.

The EU has not issued punitive sanctions on China for human rights abuses since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

It came as EU foreign ministers agreed on a series of different sanctions against various countries and entities.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.