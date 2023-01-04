EU to present coordinated response to China COVID wave

Europe has been criticized for its patchwork approach to arrivals from China amidst a spike in COVID-19 infections. Only some countries have introduced travel restrictions for Chinese arrivals.

European Union nations on Wednesday were finalizing a joint response to China's COVID-19 crisis.

Over the past week, member states have been implementing their own individual travel restrictions on travelers arriving from China.

Reactions to restrictions on visitors from China

Beijing has slammed the new rules, such as testing requirements in Italy and France, as "discriminatory" and vowed to impose countermeasures. Chinese government spokesperson Mao Ning said as the EU was fine-tuning its approach that "we sincerely hope that all parties will focus on fighting the epidemic itself, avoid the politicization of COVID.''

Doctors' groups and airlines have also complained that the disjointed approach was untenable. International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh said that it was "extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years."

"Research undertaken around the arrival of the omicron variant concluded that putting barriers in the way of travel made no difference to the peak spread of infections. At most, restrictions delayed that peak by a few days," he said.

Some European health officials have also noted the variants now impacting China have already been present in Europe for sometime.

Despite this, the EU appeared determined to impose some sort of restriction. Sweden, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, issued a statement saying that "travelers from China need to be prepared for decisions being taken at short notice.''

On a trip to Portugal, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed that it was essential for the EU to have a united response to China's unprecendented wave of infections.

What is the current COVID situation in China?

In December, China became one of the last countries on earth to drop its "zero COVID" policy that had been in place since the pandemic began in 2020. The policy became known for its extremely strict quarantines, often of entire neighborhoods or cities. The administration of Premier Xi Jinping finally dropped the plan after nationwide protests throughout the fall, resulting in soaring numbers of infections and deaths.

However, after the initial wave began, China announced that it would be counting cases and fatalities differently, resulting in data that international health officials have critcized as deeply opaque.

Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, a UK-based expert on epidemiology and global health, told DW that "in a global crisis, we need rapid sharing of information. And without that, it's very hard for us to sort of respond globally in a coordinated manner."

She said that she didn't think the EU's current patchwork approach would do much good. "I think while it's really important to surveil the variants that might be emerging or growing within China, this sort of patchy pre-departure testing is unlikely to make a difference in terms of slowing the import of any new variant unless there are also domestic measures in place," he said.

Gurdasani also said that with Lunar New Year approaching, the spread of COVID across China and the emergence of new variants was highly likely.

