EU to launch legal action against UK over Brexit bill

The European Union is launching legal proceedings against the United Kingdom for a breach of the good faith articles in the Withdrawal Agreement, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission said Thursday.

Von der Leyen said it was "the first step in an infringement procedure." A draft "letter of formal notice" has been finalized, meaning legal action is imminent.

The choice of words "leaves some wiggle room to walk this back," said DW Brussels correspondent Barbara Wesel.

Last month the UK government admitted that in trying to rewrite its EU divorce treaty it would be breaking international law.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed bill would disregard part of the accord he signed back in January. The section of the agreement in question deals with trade between Ireland and the UK.

The EU has previously warned that the move from the UK government could have serious consequences, and on Thursday those repercussions took a step closer to becoming a reality.

more to come...

jsi/rt (Reuters,)