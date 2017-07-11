EU to impose tariffs on US goods over Boeing dispute

European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovkis said on Monday that the EU will push ahead with plans to impose tariffs worth up to $4 billion (€3.37 billion) on an array of US imports.

The tariffs come in retaliation to the US awarding illegal state aid to the airplane manufacturer Boeing.

"The US has imposed tariffs following the WTO ruling in the Airbus case. Now, we have a WTO ruling also in our Boeing case, allowing us to impose our tariffs and that's what we are doing," the EU official said.

ab/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters)