 EU to give Colombia €30m in aid for Venezuelan migrants | News | DW | 13.09.2019

News

EU to give Colombia €30m in aid for Venezuelan migrants

The EU's foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini has announced millions in financial aid to help Colombia deal with an influx of Venezuelan migrants. More than 4 million Venezuelans have fled in recent years.

Venezuelan migrants near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Vergara)

The European Union has said it will give €30 million ($33 million) to Colombia to help the Latin American country deal with an influx of Venezuelan migrants.

More than 4 million people have left Venezuela in recent years, up from 695,000 in late 2015, according to the United Nations. Many have chosen neighboring Colombia as their new home following hardship in their homeland. A lack of food and medicine, a crumbling economy and political instability under Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro have all contributed to the exodus.

Read more: Venezuela launches military exercises, warns Colombia

"I'm pleased to announce new help of €30 million for the identification of migrants and their socioeconomic integration," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said during a joint press conference with Colombian President Ivan Duque in Bogota on Thursday.

"We support these efforts by the government and local authorities to offer employment, entrepreneurship and dignified housing for refugees, migrants, returned people and also receiver communities."

Watch video 02:20

Thousands pour into Colombia

Looking for 'negotiated political solution'

Duque, meanwhile, announced that a meeting will take place in Brussels next month on international cooperation after what he described as "the biggest migration crisis that Latin America has suffered in its recent history."

The EU and Colombia are seeking a "negotiated political solution" leading to "free and credible" presidential elections in Venezuela, Mogherini said.

Colombia and many EU countries are backing the campaign of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to replace Maduro, who won a second term in a dubious election last year.

  • A group of refugees waiting for their lunch

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Waiting in line

    Venezuelan migrants wait in line to have their registration number and details checked before receiving their lunch. The UN's World Food Program serves food three times a day.

  • A UNHCR tent in a refugee camp

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Hanging out to dry

    Rows of tents provided by the UNCHR for the refugees line the reception center in Maicao, providing as much comfort as is possible in these circumstances.

  • A man standing at the border with Venezuela

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Looking for a way out

    The recently inaugurated reception center in Maicao in the La Guajira region — a collaboration between the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency and the Colombian authorities — is the first of its kind in Colombia. Local and national government agencies called on the UNHCR for aid because of the steady influx of Venezuelan migrants and refugees crossing the border into Maicao.

  • A man emptying water bottles

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Lack of purpose

    Domingo Antonio Fernandez Lopez, a 72-year-old former journalist and professor, used to hear about and see refugees in the news, but never thought he would end up in a shelter as well. Having worked most of his life, he now feels useless. Every morning he gets up, waits to have breakfast, and waters the area near the entrance of his tent because the dust is affecting his lungs and eyes.

  • A woman sitting in a tent with her son

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Hoping for a better life

    Rusmari Luna Pereira brought a bracelet with her from Venezuela her mother made for her for the trip. She had to leave with her children because she couldn’t provide for them anymore. She said some people in Venezuela give their children to other families, others abandoned them on the streets. She said she found those stories hard to believe but now understands how desperate some of them are.

  • A woman with her baby in a tent

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Dreaming of home

    Rosmery Castillo left Venezuela a month ago with two of her children and left a third with her brother. She was a nurse in Valencia but her minimum wage was wiped out by high inflation, leaving her with almost nothing to buy food. She plans to return to Venezuela as soon as the situation improves to be with her mother and grandmother, who she had to leave behind.

  • Two women holding their babies

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Sharing the will to survive

    Rosmery Castillo (34, left) and Vanesa Añez Añez (19) did not know each other when they both arrived at the UNHCR reception center at the same time. They were placed in a tent to share.

  • Red Cross workers handing out medicine

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    A helping hand

    A Colombian Red Cross clinic at the reception center caters to health issues the migrants and refugees may suffer from such as lung problems caused by the dust from the La Guajira Desert.

  • Venezuelan refugees at recently inaugurated reception center in Maicao, Colombia

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Solidarity and understanding

    Xenophobia is always hovering in the background, but La Guajira has a historical connection with Maracaibo in Venezuela. Many people from La Guajira moved to Venezuela during the Colombian FARC conflict. There is solidarity among people of both sides. There are also many IDPs in Colombia, who understand what it is like for the Venezuelans to be in this predicament.

  • A border crossing between Venezuela and Colombia

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Taking the legal route

    The official crossing between Colombia and Venezuela is marked by a few fences and soldiers standing guard. There is one official way to cross between Colombia and Venezuela, but some 150 illegal shortcuts, many of which end right in front of the official crossing.

    Author: Eline van Nes (Maicao, Colombia )


jsi/cmk (Reuters, dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

