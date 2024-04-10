EU to decide on higher tariffs for Chinese electric vehicles

PoliticsEuropeEU to decide on higher tariffs for Chinese electric vehiclesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsEuropeRosie Birchard10/04/2024October 4, 2024A trade war is brewing over cheap Chinese electric vehicles. They've upended the global auto industry, with the European Union set to decide on hiking tariffs. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that could spark an "economic cold war."https://p.dw.com/p/4lOyfAdvertisement