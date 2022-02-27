 EU tightens Russian sanctions and buys weapons for Ukraine | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 27.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

EU tightens Russian sanctions and buys weapons for Ukraine

Watch video 00:29

More in the Media Center

People in Kyiv making Molotov cocktails

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on 27.02.2022

26.02.0222 epa09786311 People fleeing the region of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict arrive at the Polish-Ukrainian border in Medyka, southeastern Poland, 26 February 2022. At the border crossing itself, mostly women with small children in their arms are seeking help. Russia's invasion of Ukraine started on the early hours of 24 February. EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

People fleeing war in Ukraine seek refuge in Poland 27.02.2022

@Hartes_Geld /Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hartes_Geld/status/1497156959253979137 Twitter/@k888789 https://mobile.twitter.com/k888789/status/1497008281839013888 @sxro0 /Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sxro0/video/7067849643102637317?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id702141766451393485

Fact check: 5 fakes of the war in Ukraine 27.02.2022

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault 26.02.2022

More from DW News

From Berlin to Baghdad to Quito and Saint Petersburg, people gathered peacefully to protest.

Hundreds of thousands march against Russian invasion 27.02.2022

The move is a significant one for Germany, which has come under criticism from the United States and other NATO allies.

Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund 27.02.2022

Tens of thousands have been fleeing Ukraine for Poland, many on packed trains arriving at the border city of Przemysl.

Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland 27.02.2022

Russia's latest advances follow heavy bombardment that destroyed airfields and fuel facilities.

Russian attacks on Ukraine continue after night of bombing 27.02.2022

Read also

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 5 graphics 27.02.2022

Here are five graphics to help understand the current military situation and the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Eine Demonstrantin hält ein Schild mit der Aufschrift Stand with Ukraine. Mehrere Hundert Menschen demonstrieren auf dem Neumarkt gegen den Angriff Russlands auf die Ukraine. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine: Protests, donations and solidarity grow across Europe 27.02.2022

Countless thousands are protesting against Russia's war on Ukraine and there is a growing wave of solidarity projects from across Europe. People are donating money, sending aid for refugees and showing support.

Fußball: Bundesliga, SpVgg Greuther Fürth - 1. FC Köln, 24. Spieltag, im Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer. Die Spieler beider Mannschaften halten zu Spielbeginn eine ukrainische Flagge mit der Aufschrift Stop War. Wir gegen Krieg..

Bundesliga clubs show solidarity with Ukraine 26.02.2022

Bundesliga clubs all held a minute of silence before their matches on Saturday, in a showing of solidarity with the Ukrainian people following Russia’s invasion. There were also gestures of support in other leagues.

Demonstranten am Brandenburger Tor in Berlin Foto vom 2402.2022. Wenige Stunden nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine finden am Donnerstag erste Mahnwachen, Friedensgebete und Demonstrationen bundesweit statt. Siehe epd-Meldung vom 24.02.2022 Nach russischem Ueberfall: Gebete und Demos fuer Frieden in der Ukraine *** Demonstrators at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin Photo from 2402 2022 A few hours after the Russian attack on Ukraine, the first vigils, peace prayers and demonstrations are taking place nationwide on Thursday See epd report from 24 02 2022 After Russian attack, prayers and demos for peace in Ukraine Copyright: epd-bild/RolfxZoellner

Russia invades Ukraine — how the world reacted 24.02.2022

Many world leaders, athletes, and stars have condemned Russian agression against its neighbor. Read the latest here.