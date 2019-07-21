 EU takes Hungary to court over asylum helper law | News | DW | 25.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU takes Hungary to court over asylum helper law

The EU's executive has taken Hungary to court over the bill it passed last year making it a crime to help asylum seekers. The European Commission maintains the "Stop Soros" law is incompatible with EU law.

Posters on the underground against George Soros

The European Commission filed a case against Hungary at the European Court of Justice on Thursday over the "Stop Soros" law, which makes it a crime to help asylum seekers and enforces new restrictions on the right to claim asylum.

The title refers to Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros, who has been regularly targeted by the nationalist government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban for allegedly supporting mass migration into Europe.

"The Hungarian legislation curtails asylum applicants' right to communicate with and be assisted by relevant national, international and non-governmental organisations by criminalising support to asylum applications," the Commission said.

The law "is not compatible with EU or international law," it added.

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary since 2010

Viktor Orban has been Hungarian prime minister since 2010

Amnesty International welcomes EU action

Rights group Amnesty International welcomed the move.

"Today's decision makes it clear that the Hungarian authorities' intimidation campaign against those who challenge their xenophobic laws and policies will not be tolerated," said Amnesty Director Eve Geddie.

"It also sends an unambiguous message to all member states that laws, such as 'Stop Soros,' that flagrantly breach human rights, will be challenged at every level," she added.

The EU has tackled Orban over other restrictions on the media, academics and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in recent years.

Hungary could lose funds in the next EU spending round as a result of some member states wanting to make aid conditional on upholding democratic principles.

The EU appeared to make a point of not appointing Hungarian nationals to any of the EU top jobs agreed in Brussels earlier this month.

Conditions for asylum seekers

The EU executive also launched legal action against Hungary on Thursday over the living conditions of unsuccessful asylum seekers held at the border with Serbia. Some people have reportedly been denied food.

Geddie welcomed the decision and praised the Commission for exposing "the appalling treatment the authorities use to deter migrants and refugees from seeking safety in Hungary."

Watch video 04:36

Divisions over Orban's policies in Hungary

jm/amp (Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

 

DW recommends

Hungary: Parliament puts Academy of Sciences institutes under government control

The Hungarian parliament has voted to restructure its science sector to give government full control. Academics sharply criticize the move, fearing an end to free research in the country. (02.07.2019)  

Hungary passes 'Stop Soros' bill, defying Council of Europe advisory body and rights groups

The legislation criminalizes aid to illegal immigrants and is punishable with up to one year in jail. Hungary chose to vote on the bill even before the Venice Commission could submit its conclusion on it. (20.06.2018)  

Opinion: In cozying up to Orban, Suu Kyi falls even further from grace

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi and Hungary's Viktor Orban have discussed their mutual fear of Muslims. In doing so, the Burmese leader has again shown she has lost the moral standing she once enjoyed, says Verena Hölzl. (07.06.2019)  

Hungary's ruling party threatens to leave pro-EU bloc ahead of vote

Hungary's foreign minister has said that migration policy would determine whether the ruling Fidesz Party remains in the center-right European People's Party (EPP) grouping after the European parliamentary elections. (23.05.2019)  

Donald Trump meets Hungary's Viktor Orban at the White House

President Donald Trump has praised Hungary's action on curbing migration, saying Prime Minister Viktor Orban had "kept Hungary safe." Orban said he was proud to fight illegal migration and terrorism alongside the US. (13.05.2019)  

Hungary's Orban inches closer to Salvini-led anti-migrant EU bloc

Hungary's Viktor Orban has sent his clearest signal yet that his party may split with Europe's main conservative group and join an anti-immigrant, nationalist bloc led by Italy's Matteo Salvini in the EU Parliament. (03.05.2019)  

EU's Jean-Claude Juncker slams Viktor Orban over Soros migrant poster

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has said Viktor Orban's political party does not belong in his center-right EPP group. Orban's party has accused Juncker and the EU of purposely weakening Hungary's borders. (19.02.2019)  

EU conservative bloc lays out ultimatum for Hungary's Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban's Fidesz party faces suspension or expulsion from the European People's Party, the largest political bloc in the EU Parliament. EPP chief Manfred Weber says that can be avoided if Orban does three things. (06.03.2019)  

EU Parliament votes to trigger Article 7 sanctions procedure against Hungary

In a tense vote, a majority of EU lawmakers backed a motion that opens the door to sanctions against Hungary. Viktor Orban's government is accused of silencing media, targeting NGOs and removing independent judges. (12.09.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Divisions over Orban's policies in Hungary  

Related content

Belgien Neue EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen

Opinion: Open discussions, not ingratiation 21.07.2019

The president-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wants a more objective debate about the rule of law in Europe. But that doesn't mean she'll cozy up to the populists, says DW's Rosalia Romaniec.

Andreas Schwab CDU Europaabgeordneter

EU top jobs: German MEP criticizes eastern Europe's 'destructive approach' 24.07.2019

Speaking on DW's Conflict Zone, conservative lawmaker Andreas Schwab criticized the role played by eastern European countries in the selection of candidates for the EU's key positions.

Facebook Logo

ECJ hears landmark case over Facebook data security 09.07.2019

Are EU citizens protected enough from US surveillance when Facebook transfers their personal data? The job of answering that question now lies with Europe's top court, despite Facebook's bid to block the case.

Advertisement