The European Commission filed suit against Germany in the European Court of Justice for long running violations of existing nature conservation laws.

For years, the Commission in Brussels has been criticizing Germany for violating the EU's Flora-Fauna-Habitat Directive, as have domestic environmental organizations.

"According to the latest information from the authorities, Germany has still not designated a significant number of areas as special protection areas," the Commission wrote in a statement released on Thursday. "Therefore, the Commission is taking Germany to the Court of Justice of the European Union."

When conservationism and construction clash in Germany A speed breaker or a roadblock? A German court has temporarily halted the clearing of thousands of trees to make room for Elon Musk's electric car factory near Berlin. Environmental activists moved the court just days after the cutting of trees began, citing threat to wildlife and water supplies in the area. Tesla wants to start production at the "Gigafactory" in Grünheide in Brandenburg as early as the middle of next year.

When conservationism and construction clash in Germany Less is more In Munich, conservationists are currently trying to prevent further expansion of the airport by petitioning the state parliament. In times of climate change, the airport is planning a "gigantic expansion" with "unlimited land consumption," the critics say. The petition, which has already been signed by 12,000 people, is due to be submitted in early 2020.

When conservationism and construction clash in Germany Secret biological weapon The hermit beetle is small and you rarely get to see it. But it was spotted in six trees near Stuttgart's main train station, that is to say in reality only its droppings were spotted. Those trees would have been cut down for the Stuttgart 21 railway project — but they weren't immediately as the beetle is a protected species.

When conservationism and construction clash in Germany Relocating the hermit beetle The EU decided the trees could only be felled under one condition as German rail operator Deutsche Bahn explained on October 30. In a nearby park, some trees will have to become the new home of the hermit beetles which will be relocated there, meaning that Stuttgart 21 will become even more expensive and face more delays.

When conservationism and construction clash in Germany Eagles and cranes a headache Ospreys and cranes got in the way of construction work at the yet unfinished Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER). When agreeing on routes, stress levels for these animals had not been considered properly, campaigners argued. Hence the European Commission lodged a formal complaint against Germany.

When conservationism and construction clash in Germany Sweet but rare The European hamster has a long record as a force that's slowed down construction projects. In 2004, they were found near Grevenbroich in Germany, exactly where utility RWE intended to build a power station. Construction only started in 2006. The hamster also caused delays in the construction of an industrial park and an exhibition center elsewhere in the country.

When conservationism and construction clash in Germany Detour for horseshoe bats A bridge across the Elbe river was almost not built in Dresden, Germany, as it would have crossed the flight route of protected horseshoe bats there. A special guiding system using bushes and trees was installed for the bats to fly under the bridge in order not to collide with any vehicles or the bridge itself.

When conservationism and construction clash in Germany Elbe dredging: A never-ending story An important Elbe dredging project has been stalled for 12 years, with excavators not having been given the go-ahead. Container ships need the water in the river to become deeper again, but the Elbe is also used by northern shovelers, a rare Asian dragonfly and a rare red knot shorebird species — and these must not be harmed!

When conservationism and construction clash in Germany Some expensive newts After German reunification, plans emerged to build a highway linking the towns of Eisenach and Kassel. The upshot of it all was that lawyers and judges had to deal with Italian crested newts and yellow-bellied toads. Among other things, a 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) tunnel has been built to protect the habitat of a total of 5,000 newts there. Author: Insa Wrede



Years of violations

Berlin has been in breach of some aspects of this directive for more than 10 years, it added.

The core issue is the designation of protected areas in EU member states. This includes so-called conservation objectives to protect or restore certain species.

In 2015, the Commission first initiated a so-called initiated infringement procedure against Germany. On Thursday it said that it had reiterated its demands in 2019 "after detailed discussion with the German authorities."

Since then, the Commission wrote, Germany had failed to improve the situation adequately.

mb/msh (AFP, dpa)