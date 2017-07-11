EU summit: Merkel 'not optimistic' of coronavirus aid deal

The German chancellor's comments came ahead of a two-day EU summit in Brussels where leaders will try to finalize a €750-billion coronavirus recovery plan. Other leaders echoed her pessimism prior to the talks.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was expecting a tough round of negotiations on a multibillion-euro coronavirus recovery plan, at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday.
"We are going into the consultations with a lot of vigor, but I must also say that the differences are still very, very large and I cannot, therefore, predict whether we will be able to reach an agreement this time," she said.
"It would be desirable, but we also have to face reality and we really need a great deal of willingness to compromise if we are to achieve something that is good for people and good for Europe in the face of the pandemic. That is why I expect very, very difficult negotiations."
Doubtful of deal
Other leaders, including Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, echoed Merkel's sentiment and expressed a lack of optimism for the two-day summit.
"I'm not optimistic, but you never know," Rutte told Dutch broadcaster NOS as he arrived in Brussels to negotiate the 27-member bloc's 2021-27 budget and a €750-billion ($856 billion) coronavirus recovery fund.
"I'm not so optimistic ... We think the initial [budget] proposal is interesting, promising," Nauseda told reporters upon arrival.
More to come…
lc/mm (Reuters, AFP, dpa)
Wolfgang Schäuble has called for improved integration in the eurozone. He said the bloc would be "significantly further ahead today" if the EU had established a "prevailing" monetary fund in the 2010 Greece crisis. (06.07.2020)
German Chancellor Merkel said Berlin would ensure an effective recovery when it takes up the EU presidency on July 1. Her remarks came after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin. (29.06.2020)