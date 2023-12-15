EU summit: Hungary blocks €50 billion Ukraine aid deal

Skip next section Scholz 'confident' Ukraine aid will go through, one way or another

12/15/2023 December 15, 2023 Scholz 'confident' Ukraine aid will go through, one way or another

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters as the summit wrapped up that he believed Ukraine would receive the funding pledged by 26 of the 27 EU members, even if Hungary should continue to block the bid.

"Actually I'm rather confident that we really will reach a deal in January," Scholz said, referring to the bloc's next leaders' summit.

Pressed on how to proceed should Prime Minister Viktor Orban again veto the move, Scholz hinted at potential workarounds.

"We have other possibilities to help Ukraine," he said. EU officials had also mooted this option, citing bilateral aid as one possible mechanism.

Still, Scholz argued that the bloc should not abandon efforts to approve the spending as part of its regular budget, which he still believed could succeed.

Asked about the EU funding designated for Hungary but still frozen, after a portion of it was unlocked this week, the German chancellor said, "there can be no linking of questions that are not related to each other."

In an interview on Hungarian television, Orban had implied that securing the remainder of the funds might placate him, saying Hungary shouldn't receive "half, or a quarter, but everything" he said it was "due" from the bloc.

Meanwhile, Scholz described his suggestion that Orban leave the room for the summit's other key vote, on opening EU accession talks with Ukraine, as a "friendly Union proposal." That motion passed with unanimous support, albeit only from the 26 leaders present.

However, after apparently caving on this issue, Orban later said he could still hold up this process at other junctures in the future if he chooses to.