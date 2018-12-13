EU summit ends with testy May-Juncker exchange, prospect of even more Brexit talks

Tension came to a head in Brussels as EU leaders met to discuss pressing issues facing the bloc — Brexit being foremost among them. A discussion between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker showed how high the stakes are.
Before a meeting of European Union leaders came to a close on Friday, cameras followed British Prime Minister Theresa May as she made a beeline for European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. May was apparently angered by comments Juncker made the night before during talks on finalizing divorce proceedings between the UK and the EU calling the debate "nebulous and imprecise."
Having survived a drubbing at home and abroad over the state of Brexit negotiations, May took issue with Juncker's view of Thursday's discussions. "What did you call me? You called me nebulous. Yes you did," May said according to lip readers who watched the exchange.
The British leader later told reporters that Juncker assured her that the comments were a criticism of the "general level of debate" in Britain and should not be construed as a direct attack on her.
Juncker later referred to May as "a woman of great courage." Asked about his criticism, Juncker said, "I was not addressing her, and in the course of the morning, after having checked what I said last night, she was kissing me."
A rough week
May, who was in Brussels after a turbulent week at home in which she was forced to postpone a parliamentary vote on Brexit in the face of certain defeat and also had to endure a no-confidence vote within her own party, continues to face a steep uphill battle both at home and abroad over Brexit.
She came to the EU summit seeking concessions from the bloc, members of which adamantly refused to oblige her, saying negotiations were over.
May sought to put on a brave face, saying that there was still "a job to be done here" and adding further talks would take place next week. She said she will continue to push for "legal assurances" from the bloc.
Lawmakers in the UK, such as Arlene Foster, leader of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) upon which May's parliamentary majority depends, had urged May to force the EU to make concessions. The prime minister currently lacks support for her so-called Chequers Plan for leaving the EU.
That damned backstop
The largest sticking point for UK politicians is the plan's "backstop" scheme, which would keep the UK in the EU customs union indefinitely to avoid a hard border between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, and Northern Ireland, which will exit the EU with the rest of the UK. However, by remaining in the customs union Britain would be unable to sign trade agreements with other partners.
European leaders, although seeking to place blame on May's parliamentary partners rather than on the leader herself, were nevertheless angered by her approach during a Thursday night session to discuss the ongoing Brexit proceedings. They grew frustrated over the fact that May was unable to clearly define what she needed in order to get a Brexit vote passed at home.
What exactly does 'Brexit means Brexit' mean?
She also enraged lawmakers by invoking her oft-repeated mantra "Brexit means Brexit." One diplomat told Reuters news agency: "If this is all she has for us, there is no point in trying too hard now. She still needs to do her homework — maybe she'll come back in January with something concrete and then we will see. [But] to say 'Brexit means Brexit' more than two years after it all started was what toughened the other leaders' stance."
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel summed up Thursday's session by saying, "The signals we heard yesterday were not very reassuring about the capabilities of the UK to honor the arrangement that was concluded, so we are going to be sure to prepare for all the scenarios, including a 'no deal.'"
'We want to be helpful'
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who reportedly interrupted May several times during the Thursday night session to demand clarification as to what May actually wanted, said Friday, "We want to be helpful." Merkel emphasized that the Northern Irish backstop was an option no one wanted to use, nor did anyone want to see "no deal" Brexit causing chaos both in the EU and UK.
Asked about the prospect of a second referendum, Merkel laughed, saying it was "a purely speculative question," that she would never comment upon.
'Time for the British Parliament to take a clear position'
Speaking on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said of the current plan for Britain's departure from the EU: "This agreement, I really think, is good for both sides. And it is the only possible one. Today it is very clearly the time for the British Parliament to take a clear position on the agreement that has been negotiated by Theresa May and her teams with the European Union and its negotiator, and to clearly say if they accept and ratify this agreement."
At the moment, there seem to be three possible outcomes to the impasse: May's Brexit plan, a 'no deal' Brexit or a second referendum. May has continued to warn against the second and resist calls for the third, saying that her Chequers Plan alone presents the best possible outcome for both sides.
On currency markets, the British pound had its biggest drop in seven weeks. "Merry Christmas, indeed!"
