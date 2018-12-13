EU summit ends with testy May-Juncker exchange, prospect of even more Brexit talks

Before a meeting of European Union leaders came to a close on Friday, cameras followed British Prime Minister Theresa May as she made a beeline for European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. May was apparently angered by comments Juncker made the night before during talks on finalizing divorce proceedings between the UK and the EU calling the debate "nebulous and imprecise."

Having survived a drubbing at home and abroad over the state of Brexit negotiations, May took issue with Juncker's view of Thursday's discussions. "What did you call me? You called me nebulous. Yes you did," May said according to lip readers who watched the exchange.

The British leader later told reporters that Juncker assured her that the comments were a criticism of the "general level of debate" in Britain and should not be construed as a direct attack on her.

Juncker later referred to May as "a woman of great courage." Asked about his criticism, Juncker said, "I was not addressing her, and in the course of the morning, after having checked what I said last night, she was kissing me."

A rough week

May, who was in Brussels after a turbulent week at home in which she was forced to postpone a parliamentary vote on Brexit in the face of certain defeat and also had to endure a no-confidence vote within her own party, continues to face a steep uphill battle both at home and abroad over Brexit.

She came to the EU summit seeking concessions from the bloc, members of which adamantly refused to oblige her, saying negotiations were over.

May sought to put on a brave face, saying that there was still "a job to be done here" and adding further talks would take place next week. She said she will continue to push for "legal assurances" from the bloc.

Lawmakers in the UK, such as Arlene Foster, leader of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) upon which May's parliamentary majority depends, had urged May to force the EU to make concessions. The prime minister currently lacks support for her so-called Chequers Plan for leaving the EU.

That damned backstop

The largest sticking point for UK politicians is the plan's "backstop" scheme, which would keep the UK in the EU customs union indefinitely to avoid a hard border between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, and Northern Ireland, which will exit the EU with the rest of the UK. However, by remaining in the customs union Britain would be unable to sign trade agreements with other partners.

European leaders, although seeking to place blame on May's parliamentary partners rather than on the leader herself, were nevertheless angered by her approach during a Thursday night session to discuss the ongoing Brexit proceedings. They grew frustrated over the fact that May was unable to clearly define what she needed in order to get a Brexit vote passed at home.

What exactly does 'Brexit means Brexit' mean?

She also enraged lawmakers by invoking her oft-repeated mantra "Brexit means Brexit." One diplomat told Reuters news agency: "If this is all she has for us, there is no point in trying too hard now. She still needs to do her homework — maybe she'll come back in January with something concrete and then we will see. [But] to say 'Brexit means Brexit' more than two years after it all started was what toughened the other leaders' stance."

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel summed up Thursday's session by saying, "The signals we heard yesterday were not very reassuring about the capabilities of the UK to honor the arrangement that was concluded, so we are going to be sure to prepare for all the scenarios, including a 'no deal.'"

'We want to be helpful'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who reportedly interrupted May several times during the Thursday night session to demand clarification as to what May actually wanted, said Friday, "We want to be helpful." Merkel emphasized that the Northern Irish backstop was an option no one wanted to use, nor did anyone want to see "no deal" Brexit causing chaos both in the EU and UK.

Asked about the prospect of a second referendum, Merkel laughed, saying it was "a purely speculative question," that she would never comment upon.

'Time for the British Parliament to take a clear position'

Speaking on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said of the current plan for Britain's departure from the EU: "This agreement, I really think, is good for both sides. And it is the only possible one. Today it is very clearly the time for the British Parliament to take a clear position on the agreement that has been negotiated by Theresa May and her teams with the European Union and its negotiator, and to clearly say if they accept and ratify this agreement."

At the moment, there seem to be three possible outcomes to the impasse: May's Brexit plan, a 'no deal' Brexit or a second referendum. May has continued to warn against the second and resist calls for the third, saying that her Chequers Plan alone presents the best possible outcome for both sides.

On currency markets, the British pound had its biggest drop in seven weeks. "Merry Christmas, indeed!"

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2017: May pays out? Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Boris and David resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later. Author: Alexander Pearson



