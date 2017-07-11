EU summit: COVID, climate change top second-day agenda

European Union leaders are turning their attention to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the urgent problem of climate change on the second day of a special meeting of the European Council on Tuesday.

This comes after they agreed on Monday to impose new sanctions on Belarus after Minsk forced a Ryanair passenger jet to land to arrest an activist journalist on board.

What is on Tuesday's agenda?

Although developments connected to Belarus are likely to loom large at the leaders' talks on day two as well, the topic officially slated for discussion is the EU's response to COVID-19.

The talks will focus not only on current measures to stem spread of the illness, but also on how to counter economic fallout caused by the pandemic.

The leaders will also discuss the EU's efforts to combat climate change.

Among other things, they will attempt to come up with guidelines to reach binding EU targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The bloc is aiming to reduce emissions 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

The EU plans to be climate-neutral by 2050

What happened on Monday?

Monday's debate was dominated by events in Belarus surrounding the forced landing of a Ryanair plane and the arrest of Raman Pratasevich, a government-critical journalist.

Among other things, EU leaders called for further targeted economic sanctions on Belarus and urged all EU-based carriers to avoid flying through Belarusian airspace.

They also called for the immediate release of Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, a law student.

The leaders also discussed EU-Russian relations in face of actions by Moscow that they termed "illegal, provocative and disruptive."

Such actions include Russian support for an insurgency in eastern Ukraine, and the poisoning and subsequent imprisonment of leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

At the meeting, leaders also condemned the arrest of Mali's interim President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and said the EU would consider sanctions against those obstructing the Malian transition.