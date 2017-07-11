EU summit: Angela Merkel warns of possible no deal on recovery aid

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Sunday that it is still possible European Union leaders could fail to reach an agreement on the controversial multi-billion post-coronavirus recovery plan and long-term budget for the shattered EU economy.

"I still cannot say whether we will find a solution," Merkel said as the summit was extended into Sunday for the third day. "There is a lot of willingness, but there are many different positions... It is possible that there won't be a result today."

The talks, in Brussels, were convened to agree on an unprecedented €1.85 trillion ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and economic recovery package.

But leaders remain deadlocked on what strings should be attached to the aid component meant to help the bloc's 27 members repair the damage caused by the pandemic.

Read more: Germany seeking unity on identifying threats to the EU

European Council spokesperson Barend Leyts wrote on Twitter that the meeting will now reconvene at 12 p.m. (1000 UTC/GMT) on Sunday.

An EU official, who wished to remain anonymous because the talks were ongoing, said late Saturday that summit host Charles Michel was "tying up some ends now" before breaking for the night and reconvening with a new proposal early Sunday.

'Frugal four' seek smaller aid package

The size of the recovery package has been the biggest bone of contention as the Netherlands, along with Austria, Denmark, Sweden — the so-called "Frugal Four" — as well as Finland have put their weight behind a smaller fund and smaller portion of grants.

They demanded that any loans or grants should be accompanied by strict conditions to ensure the countries that are under heavy debt carry out labor market reform.

Germany and France have been pushing for an ambitious package of loans and subsidies to member states, and have repeatedly appealed for a compromise.

Read more: Serbia feels 'blackmailed' after Brussels talks with Kosovo

Tensions heightened Saturday evening when Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron got up and walked out of a meeting.

The Franco-German alliance is seen as vital to any major deal within the 27-nation bloc.

When asked what he thought, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: "They ran off in a bad mood. We will continue tomorrow."

Nevertheless, he remained hopeful. "The fact that we continue talking shows we all have optimism. But if we will succeed, we have to wait and see," he added.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz added: "It is of course, as you would expect, a tough struggle, a tough negotiation, but we're moving in the right direction, and that is the most important thing.''

Read more: Germany finds new coronavirus generosity ahead of EU summit

Fresh plan wasn't enough

On Saturday, a revised plan was presented to the 27 leaders to try to break the deadlock. The proposal would see a reduction in the share of the free grants issued to EU states, and an "emergency brake" on the disbursement of funds.

The plan would also increase rebates on the core EU budget for Austria, Denmark and Sweden.

A lot is at stake for the leaders' first face-to-face summit since the pandemic was declared. The bloc faces its worst-ever recession and countries need cash fast to shore up their economies from pandemic-induced crises.

The 27-nation bloc's economy is estimated to contract 8.3% this year, according to the latest predictions.

Watch video 02:13 Share EU on relief fund Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3fUlE EU leaders hold a summit on 750-billion euro relief fund

mvb/mm (AFP, AP, Reuters)