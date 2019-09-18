 EU sues Poland over judicial independence laws | News | DW | 10.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU sues Poland over judicial independence laws

The European Commission has referred Poland to the top European court over concerns that new laws strip judges of their independence. Investigations and even sanctions are expected to follow.

Polish judges robes on a coat rack (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/P. Twardysko)

The European Commission filed a case on Thursday against Poland over a controversial new disciplinary regime that fails to protect court judges from political influence.

The Commission said the legislation violates the principles of judicial independence and brought the issue to the European Court of Justice.

"Judges are not insulated from political control and thus judicial independence is violated," the EU executive said in a statement. The executive also argued that the legislation means that current law means "there is no reasonable time frame" in which cases are processed.

The EU Commission also tweeted that they "engage in ongoing dialogue with members states who do not respect EU law."

Read more: Opinion: 80 years after World War II, we must fight for an open Europe

Conservative PiS party expected to win second election

The judicial reforms were introduced by Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS). The laws will now be subject to investigation and potential sanctions.

The news comes ahead of nationwide elections in Poland this Sunday. The PiS are widely expected to win a second term in office.

The party has faced criticism for weakening democracy by putting media, the courts and other non-governmental groups in more direct state control.

However, they have remained popular within Poland for their rhetoric of national pride combating perceived threats from the EU, migrants and gay people. 

ed/sms (Reuters, dpa) 

Watch video 05:38

The fall of the Iron Curtain - Poland

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

EU removes Switzerland, UAE from tax haven list

The European Union announced the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland were among nations removed from a list of countries described as tax havens. Switzerland "delivered on its commitments" to reform its tax rules. (10.10.2019)  

Poland's ruling party pledges pre-election minimum wage spike

Poland’s ruling party has pledged to raise the minimum wage by 90% over four years. A month before a general election, such a move is either a stroke of political genius or economic calamity, depending on who you ask. (18.09.2019)  

Poland's European Commission candidate gets fraud reprieve

Janusz Wojciechowski has faced an investigation into expenses he filed but has now been cleared. All potential commissioners will be quizzed next week in the European Parliament before taking office on November 1. (28.09.2019)  

Opinion: 80 years after World War II, we must fight for an open Europe

Poland has commemorated the start of World War II in September 1939. For Germans, in particular, there is an increasing obligation to take a stand against the opponents of democracy, writes Jens Thurau. (01.09.2019)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

The fall of the Iron Curtain - Poland  

Related content

Luxemburg UK-Brexit | EU-Kommissionspräsident Jean-Claude Juncker mit dem britischen Premierminister Boris Johnson

Risk of no-deal Brexit 'very real,' says EU Commission head Juncker 18.09.2019

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament "time is running out" to secure a Brexit agreement. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains confident he can get a deal by October 31.

Mann spricht in iPhone von Apple

Apple appeals record €13 billion tax payment demanded by European Commission 17.09.2019

Tech giant Apple is appealing a 2016 EU ruling requiring that it pays a record €13 billion in back taxes in Ireland. Apple says the ruling "defies common sense." Unusually, Ireland doesn't want the extra tax revenues.

UN-Klimagipfel New York | Angela Merkel, Bundeskanzlerin

8 EU states push to raise 2030 climate goal, but Germany absent 08.10.2019

The eight European Union member states have signed a letter urging the bloc to get tougher on climate action. Germany, however, was not among them, with one EU climate expert calling the absence "conspicuous."

Advertisement