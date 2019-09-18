EU sues Poland over judicial independence laws

The European Commission filed a case on Thursday against Poland over a controversial new disciplinary regime that fails to protect court judges from political influence.

The EU said the legislation violates the principles of judicial independence and brought the issue to the European Court of Justice.

"Judges are not insulated from political control and thus judicial independence is violated," the EU executive said in a statement. The executive also argued that the legislation means that current law means "there is no reasonable time frame" in which cases are processed.

The judicial reforms were introduced by Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice Party. The laws will now be subject to investigation and potential sanctions.

ed/sms (Reuters, dpa)