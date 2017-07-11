EU sues Hungary and Poland over LGBTQ discrimination

The European Commission on Thursday launched legal cases against Hungary and some regions in Poland over LGBTQ discrimination.

Hungary has faced wide condemnation from the European Union since its parliament passed a law that bans information about LGBTQ issues for minors.

In September last year, more than 100 Polish regions have declared themselves "LGBT-ideology-free zones," sparking wide criticism across the bloc.

"Equality and the respect for dignity and human rights are core values of the EU, enshrined in Article 2 of the Treaty of the European Union. The Commission will use all the instruments at its disposal to defend these values," the EU executive said in a statement.

More to follow...