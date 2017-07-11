EU sues Hungary and Poland over LGBTQ discrimination

The European Commission on Thursday launched legal cases against Hungary and some regions in Poland over LGBTQ discrimination.

Hungary has faced wide condemnation from the European Union since its parliament passed a law that bans information about LGBTQ issues for minors.

In September last year, more than 100 Polish regions have declared themselves so-called "LGBTQ-ideology-free zones," sparking wide criticism across the bloc.

"Europe will never allow parts of our society to be stigmatized," the European Commission said on Twitter.

"Equality and the respect for dignity and human rights are core values of the EU, enshrined in Article 2 of the Treaty of the European Union. The Commission will use all the instruments at its disposal to defend these values," the EU executive said in a statement.

What is Hungary's anti-LGBTQ law?

Hungary passed a law that prohibits young people's access to information about LGBTQ as part of a broader "Anti-Pedophilia Act."

The law bans the "display or promotion" of homosexuality or gender reassignment in educational material or TV shows for people under 18.

Critics say it conflates pedophilia with homosexuality.

The European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen, has repeatedly slammed the "disgraceful" law.

What are Poland's 'LGBTQ-free' zones?

Authorities in over a hundred regions in Poland pledged to refrain from acts that encourage homosexuality in these so-called LGBTQ-free zones.

Municipalities also avoid providing financial assistance to NGOs working to promote equal rights.

"The Commission is concerned that these declarations may violate EU law regarding non-discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation," the EU executive said Thursday.

In March, the European Parliament tried to push back on rising homophobia in Poland, adopting a resolution that declared the entire 27-member bloc a "freedom zone'' for LGBTQ people.

