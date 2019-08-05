 EU states including Germany offer to take stranded migrants from Italy | News | DW | 15.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU states including Germany offer to take stranded migrants from Italy

Germany and five other countries agreed to take in some 150 migrants who have been stranded on a rescue ship off Italy. The country's far-right interior minister refused to allow them to disembark for two weeks.

Migrants stand on board the rescue ship Open Arms as they approach Italy's Lampedusa island

The latest standoff over immigration in the Mediterranean appeared to be resolved on Thursday after six European Union countries agreed to take in asylum-seekers who are stuck on a rescue vessel off Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the move in an open letter to far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who refused to allow them to disembark.

"France, Germany, Romania, Portugal, Spain and Luxembourg have told me that they are ready to welcome the migrants," Conte wrote in the letter.

Some 150 people were picked up by the Spanish charity ship, Open Arms, off the coast of Libya in early August.

A picture showing the migrant rescue ship Open Arms near the italian island of Lampedusa

Some 150 people have been stranded on the boat off the coast of Italy for weeks

They were taken to the Italian island of Lampedusa, but have been stuck on the vessel for two weeks after being blocked from docking.

Criticizing 'absolute stubbornness'

The Italian premier also strongly criticized Salvini in the letter, saying that the minister is focusing too much on migration and reducing the complex issue to a simple solution of closing ports in order to score political points.

"If we really want to protect 'national interests,' we cannot limit ourselves to representing positions of absolute stubbornness," Conte said.

Italy's government, which is comprised of Salvini's far-right League and the populist Five Star Movement, is posed to collapse after the interior minister called for fresh elections.

Watch video 04:33

Italy: Lampedusa and the refugees

rs/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ocean Viking rescue ship picks up 251 migrants off Libya

Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee, which operate the new migrant rescue ship, say the mainly Sudanese men and adolescents were picked up off the coast of Libya during three rescue missions. (11.08.2019)  

Rescued migrants land in Malta under EU deal

The latest migrant standoff in the Mediterranean has ended with 40 rescued at sea being transferred to Malta. The EU deal with Malta comes as another rescue ship with 123 migrants remains blocked from Italian waters. (04.08.2019)  

Italy's Matteo Salvini shuts what was Europe's biggest migrant center

The Italian interior minister toured the Sicilian center with politicians and reporters, calling it a haven for drugs, prostitution and violence. Salvini has said he wants to deploy military ships to keep migrants away. (09.07.2019)  

Germany urges Italy to open up ports to migrant rescue ships

German Interior Minister Seehofer has urged his Italian counterpart Salvini to open ports to boats carrying rescued migrants. A rescue boat docked without permission in Lampedusa and another is headed to Malta. (06.07.2019)  

Italy's Salvini suffers a setback in bid to topple government quickly

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini failed to force a no-confidence vote in parliament this week. Salvini is aiming for fresh elections, to capitalize on his right-wing League party's soaring popularity. (14.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Italy: Lampedusa and the refugees  

Related content

Bulgarien Grenze Türkei Frontex Beamte

EU border force Frontex implicated in migrant abuse 05.08.2019

New reports, disputed by Frontex, place the EU border agency at scenes of brutality against migrants. The border guards of Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary have been found to be especially brutal.

Italien Küstenwache

Italy forces 130 migrants to stay on docked coast guard vessel 28.07.2019

Italy has allowed a coast guard vessel carrying some 130 rescued migrants to dock in Sicily. But it says they must not disembark until other EU nations agree on their redistribution among the bloc's member states.

Seenotrettung Ocean Viking rettet erste Migranten

Ocean Viking rescue ship picks up 251 migrants off Libya 11.08.2019

Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee, which operate the new migrant rescue ship, say the mainly Sudanese men and adolescents were picked up off the coast of Libya during three rescue missions.

Advertisement