EU states facing legal action over excessive debt

Nearly 10 EU member states, including France, Italy and Belgium, could by hit with legal action over accumulation of debt. Brussels suspended debt regulations to help countries cope with the economic impact of COVID-19.

The European Union on Wednesday is expected to take nearly 10 member states to task over excessive spending.

The assessments of the 27 EU states' budgets and economies will be published by the European Commission on Wednesday. with France, Italy and Belgium among the member states that could be slapped with legal action over their accumulated excessive new debt.

The EU suspended debt and deficit regulations to help countries cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The rules are now back in place and now any EU country going over debt and deficit limits run the risk of legal action.

The EU's golden rules on debt

According to the reformed rules, an EU member state's debt may not exceed 60% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Highly indebted EU countries with debt levels over 90% of GDP have to reduce their debt ratio by one percentage point annually, countries

Additionally, the general government deficit — the shortfall between government revenue and spending — must be kept below 3%.

According to the commission's economic forecast, France is at -5.5%, Italy is at -4.4% and Belgium is at -4.4% and will breach this deficit limit in 2024.

Austria, Finland, Estonia, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia also have deficits that are too high according to the rules. Spain is at exactly -3.0%.

