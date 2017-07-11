EU states agree to suspend travel from southern African nations over new coronavirus variant

All 27 European member states agreed on Friday to temporarily suspend travel from seven southern African nations over the outbreak of a new coronavirus variant, according to the Slovenian EU presidency.

A committee of health experts "agreed on the need to activate the emergency break and impose temporary restriction on all travel into EU from southern Africa," the Slovenia presidency of the EU said on Twitter.

It comes after the European Commission proposed activating the so-called "emergency brake" to the bloc's shared coronavirus.

It took just hours for member states to agree.

The countries affected reportedly include Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, according to diplomatic sources.

The emergence of the new B.1.1.529 coronavirus variant in South Africa sparked international concern, with a growing list of countries announcing travel curbs on countries in southern Africa.

Here is an overview of which countries are implementing travel restrictions.

Germany

Germany has declared South Africa as a "virus variant area" and, as of Friday night, airlines will only be allowed to transport German nationals and permanent residents from the country, Health Minister Jens Spahn has tweeted. Even then, "14 days of quarantine will apply to everyone, including those who have been vaccinated or recovered," Spahn added.

Later on Friday, Spahn gave a press conference where he said that "some neighboring countries" of South Africa will soon be added to the list of "virus variant areas."

All of these measures were "necessary, proactive and preventive," he told reporters.

When asked about flights landing in Germany from South Africa on Friday morning, Spahn said: "I can only ask the people who have landed before these restrictions have come into effect to stay at home, to take a test and to monitor themselves closely."

"I ask that everyone," he continued, "not only those who landed this morning, but also those who landed three, five, 10 or even 20 days ago, to take a test. And preferably a PCR test."

Rest of Europe

The European Union has asked member states to "stop air travel" from the southern African region.

The European Commission has proposed that member states activate an "emergency brake" in their shared coronavirus travel rules to stop all air travel from southern African countries.

This ban should remain in place "until we have a clear understanding

about the danger posed by this new variant," Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said in a press release.

Denmark announced it had temporarily banned non-essential travel to South Africa and several other African countries. Danish health authorities said they had sequenced all COVID-19 cases and found no sign of the new mutation.

Italy said it was banning entry to those who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia or Eswatini in the past two weeks. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said scientists were studying the new B.1.1.529 variant, "and in the meantime, we will follow the path of maximum caution."

In France, officials have temporarily suspended flights from the region for 48 hours.

A ban in the Czech Republic begins on Saturday and applies to third country citizens who spent more than 12 hours in the southern African region in the past two weeks. Zambia is an additional country on Prague's "prohibited" list.

The United Kingdom has announced it will be suspending flights from the southern African region with immediate effect starting on Friday.

Spain said it would restrict flights from South Africa and Botswana, Health Minister Carolina Darias confirmed. "We will see about other countries but for now those two," she told state broadcaster TVE.

Middle East

Israel imposed a travel ban covering most of the African continent on Friday — expanding a ban that had previously applied to seven southern African nations. Only North African countries are exempt from the ban, while all others have been added to Israel's high-risk "red list." Israelis have been barred from traveling to the countries on the list, while foreign nationals from the affected countries are not able to enter Israel.

Returning Israelis will be required to quarantine. The country has also logged its first case of the new variant in a vaccinated traveler who arrived from Malawi. Two other people suspected of having the variant are also in quarantine.

Asia

Singapore and Malaysia are also restricting arrivals from the region. All non-citizens without permanent residency who have traveled to the seven southern African countries will not be allowed to enter. Those who are permitted to enter must quarantine, health officials in both countries said.

The Philippines will not allow travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique are not to enter the country until December 15. Effectively excluding these countries from its planned reopening to international travel.

Japan said it will require a 10-day quarantine period for travelers arriving from six countries.

From Saturday, Tokyo will ask travelers coming from South Africa and neighboring Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana to stay at designated facilities on arrival.

They will also be tested immediately after landing, as well as three other times during their 10-day quarantine, the government said.



The Health Ministry in India has issued an alert for the new variant, though, as yet, has not suspended travel from southern Africa, according to India Today.

"This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel," said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

As a result, all international travelers coming to India from "at-risk" countries will be subjected to rigorous screening and testing, the ministry has instructed.

Hong Kong said it would ban non-Hong Kong residents arriving from

eight southern African states from entering the territory if they had stayed in those countries within the past 21 days.

The measure, effective from Saturday, affects people arriving from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, the government said in a statement.

