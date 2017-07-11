 EU starts new legal action against Poland over rule of law | News | DW | 22.12.2021

News

EU starts new legal action against Poland over rule of law

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal had ruled that EU treaties were incompatible with Polish law, undermining the primacy of EU law.

The flags of Poland and European Union are tied together during a rally in support of Poland's membership in the European Union after the country's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on the primacy of the constitution over EU law

The long-running row between Poland and the EU over judiciary has raised tensions between the two

The European Commission on Wednesday announced it was starting an infringement procedure against Poland for undermining EU law and the independence of its national judiciary.

The move comes amid an ongoing spat between Brussels and Warsaw over judicial independence and rule of law.

Why is the EU taking steps against Poland?

The EU Commission said it "has serious doubts on the independence and impartiality" of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal.

The Constitutional Tribunal, Poland's top court, had said that law out of Warsaw could take precedence over laws coming from Brussels

The court had looked specifically at the compatibility of provisions from EU treaties — which are used by the European Commission to justify having a saw in the rule of law in member states — with Poland's constitution.

In March, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said that the EU could force member states to disregard certain provisions in national law, including constitutional law. 

The ECJ also said that Poland's procedure for appointing members of its Supreme Court amounts to a violation of EU law. 

The EU Commission said on Wednesday that it "considers that these rulings of the Constitutional Tribunal [...] in breach of the general principles of autonomy, primacy, effectiveness and uniform application of Union law and the binding effect of rulings of the Court of Justice of the European Union." 

Watch video 03:03

Katarina Barley: 'The Constitutional Court in Poland is a marionette court'

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

