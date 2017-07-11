EU starts legal action against Poland over judicial independence

The European Commission on Wednesday announced launching legal action against Poland for undermining EU law and and the independence of its national judiciary.

The move comes amid an ongoing spat between Brussels and Warsaw over judicial independence.

The EU Commission said it "has serious doubts on the independence and impartiality" of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal.

The Constitutional Tribunal, Poland's top court, had said that law out of Warsaw can take precedence over laws coming from Brussels.

The court had looked specifically at the compatibility of provisions from EU treaties — which are used by the European Commission to justify having a saw in the rule of law in member states — with Poland's constitution.

In March, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said that the EU can force member states to disregard certain provisions in national law, including constitutional law.

The ECJ said that Poland's procedure for appointing members of its Supreme Court amounts to a violation of EU law.

The EU Commission said on Wednesday that it "considers that these rulings of the Constitutional Tribunal [...] in breach of the general principles of autonomy, primacy, effectiveness and uniform application of Union law and the binding effect of rulings of the Court of Justice of the European Union."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...