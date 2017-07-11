EU split as Paris, Berlin seek warmer ties to Moscow

EU leaders met in Brussels on Thursday amid splits over whether to reset relations with Russia.

France and Germany have called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be invited to an EU summit for talks.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the 27-member bloc needed direct dialogue with Russia because "conflicts can best be solved if you also talk to each other."

Watch video 00:38 Angela Merkel: 'Russia is a serious challenge for us'

French President Emmanuel Macron said warmer ties with Moscow were "necessary for the stability of the European continent."

"We cannot remain in a purely reactive logic with regards to Russia," he said.

The Franco-German proposal comes after US President Joe Biden held his own summit with Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, last week.

The bloc has not held a summit with the Russian leader since 2014 amid an ongoing rift over the annexation of Crimea.

European-Russian ties have also been strained over the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who is currently imprisoned in a penal colony.

"We need to have a discussion about how to get away from this negative spiral, but we need to advance united,” one EU official told the Reuters news agency.

EU split on Russia question

But the suggestion of closer ties with Putin has already created splits in the EU and came as a surprise to some EU governments. Two senior diplomats told DW that they first learned of the plan from the media.

Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said there would be "difficulties" in seeking to build trust with the Russian government.

"The Kremlin understands power politics. The Kremlin does not understand free concessions as a sign of strength," Karins told journalists.

The EU and Moscow have traded blows over the jailing of Alexei Navalny

Lithuania, another Baltic state, was also cool on the idea floated by Paris and Berlin.

"If without any positive changes in the behavior of Russia, we will start to engage, it will send very uncertain and bad signals to our partners," the country's president, Gitanas Nauseda, said.

"It seems to me like we try to engage a bear to keep a pot of honey safe," he added.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he would boycott any direct EU meeting with Putin, citing the downing of the MH17 flight over Ukraine in July 2014.

Nearly 300 people died in the disaster, most of them Dutch citizens. A Dutch investigation blamed pro-Russian separatists for shooting down the plane.

Hungary under fire over LGBT draft law

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government came under fire this week for proposing legislation that banned LGBTQ content from being handed out in schools.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen branded the bill "a shame" that contradicts the fundamental values of the European Union and threatened to take Hungary to court.

Watch video 00:38 Von der Leyen: 'The Hungarian bill is a shame'

Arriving in Brussels for the summit with EU leaders, Orban remained unrepentant.

"This is not against homosexuality, any sexual interference. It's not about homosexuals," he said. "It's about the right of the kids and the parents."

Orban vowed not to withdraw the legislation despite widespread criticism of it by most EU governments.

"For me, Hungary has no place in the EU anymore," Rutte said ahead of the meeting.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the bill broke "a fundamental value of the European Union" while Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel called it "unacceptable."

Leaders from 17 EU countries on Thursday signed a letter slamming "threats against fundamental rights, and in particular the principle of non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation."

The issue has been front and center of European politics this week after UEFA, Europe's football governing body, rejected a plan by Munich to light up its stadium in rainbow colors for a Germany-Hungary match on Wednesday.

Orban had been set to attend, but he decided to skip the game that ended in a 2-2 draw and saw Hungary eliminated from the European Championship.

jf/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)