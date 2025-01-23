Solar power surpasses coal as EU energy source

Europe's transition to renewable energy comes at a time when US President Donald Trump, upon inauguration, pulled out of the Paris Agreement aiming to pursue a "drill, baby, drill" energy policy.

Solar power surpassed coal as a source of electricity in the European Union (EU) for the first time in 2024, according to a report released on Thursday by climate think tank Ember.

Solar energy has become the EU’s fastest-growing power source, contributing 11% to its supply. Overall, strong growth in solar and wind have boosted the share of renewables to 47%, up from 34% in 2019.

Only 10% of the bloc's power was generated with coal. The report highlighted a continued decline in fossil fuel dependency, with gas generation falling for the fifth consecutive year and overall fossil-fueled power dropping to a historic low of 29%.

"Fossil fuels are losing their grip on EU energy," Chris Rosslowe, an energy expert at Ember said.

Impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on EU energy consumption

The European Green Deal, enacted in 2019, has been pivotal in accelerating the EU's transition to clean energy.

Soaring gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine also forced Europe to turn to renewable energy, seeking cheaper, cleaner alternatives.

Falling gas demand in the EU significantly reduced reliance on Russian gas.

With the increasing use of new wind and solar capacity, the region has avoided fossil fuel imports worth almost $61 billion (€58.6 billion) since 2019, the report said.

"This is sending a clear message that their energy needs are going to be met through clean power, not gas imports," said Pieter de Pous, a Brussels-based energy analyst at European think tank E3G.

Europe striving toward clean power

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Europe will "keep working with all nations that want to protect nature and stop global warming."

The report comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has pulled the United States out of the Paris Agreement, which is aimed at curbing global warming, and is instead pursuing a "drill, baby, drill" energy policy.

Trump stated that the US has the "largest" oil and gas reserves in the world and intends to use them. The US is the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter.

Ember's Rosslowe emphasized that the EU's leadership in clean power becomes even more important amid such developments.

"It's about increasing European energy independence, and it's about showing this climate leadership," he said.

