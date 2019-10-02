 EU slams Boris Johnson′s ′untried, revocable′ Brexit plan | News | DW | 07.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU slams Boris Johnson's 'untried, revocable' Brexit plan

The European Commission has criticized Britain's latest Brexit proposal, saying it urgently needs a "workable solution." Disagreements about the UK border in Ireland remain an intractable problem.

Cars cross the controless border between Ireland and Northern Ireland (Getty Images/AFP/P. Faith)

Brussels on Thursday said it needed Britain to present a viable proposal for the post-Brexit UK-Irish border, rather than "untried" arrangements that could be subject to cancellation.

Negotiations are approaching crunch time, with EU leaders set to meet next week to discuss how to proceed with Brexit.

Read more: Scotland: Thousands march in pro-independence rally

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva on Monday said the heads of government would need revised UK proposals in time to prepare for the talks. The plans, currently with the EU, were submitted by the UK last week.

"I think we all agree we need a workable solution now and not something based on untried and revocable arrangements that would be left to negotiation during the transition period," Andreeva said.

"As we have also recalled, the UK proposals presented last week do not meet at present the objectives of the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland," she said, referring to negotiating terms agreed in 2017.

"This is also the shared view of European Parliament, but also all member states."

Legal requirement to delay?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted he will not seek to delay Brexit further and that Britain will leave the EU on October 31.

However, he may be forced to request an extension from Brussels because of a law passed by members of parliament aimed at stopping a potentially economically calamitous no-deal exit from the bloc.

Read more: Another brick in the wall? The downside of Britain's jobs boom

Under the UK's proposal, Northern Ireland would stay in the EU's single market for goods and electricity provided that the Northern Irish Assembly based at Stormont agreed.

Johnson's envoy, senior diplomat David Frost, was in Brussels on Monday for more "technical talks," and Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay traveled to the Hague to meet Dutch officials.

Problems laid out in full

The UK's Guardian newspaper reported, from leaked papers it had obtained, that numerous shortcomings in the UK proposals had been pointed out to Frost.

Among the main worries about the British propositions was that:

  • The UK plan would give Stormont, and therefore the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) — which is aligned with Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party — the right to veto to all-Ireland regulatory arrangements.
  • The UK has proposed a customs border with checks away from the frontier, something the EU said could disrupt the all-Ireland economy.
  • The potential UK fallback position of no controls, checks or border infrastructure — with different regulatory arrangements on either side of the border — could leave the EU's Single Market open for abuse.

rc/stb (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

No Brexit breakthrough as Johnson meets Juncker, EU says

Salmon, snails, and the Irish backstop were on the menu for the UK prime minister and European Commission president. But a day of deadlock ended ignominously for Boris Johnson. (16.09.2019)  

German businesses already incurring Brexit losses, says industry boss

German businesses have already been suffering from the negative effects of Brexit, said Holger Bingmann, head of the foreign trade industry group BGA, pointing out losses to German exporters worth €3.5 billion this year. (07.10.2019)  

Risk of no-deal Brexit 'very real,' says EU Commission head Juncker

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament "time is running out" to secure a Brexit agreement. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains confident he can get a deal by October 31. (18.09.2019)  

UK's Boris Johnson sends last-gasp Brexit proposals to Brussels

Boris Johnson has sent his altered Brexit plan to EU officials, publishing a four-page accompanying letter to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. That letter was headed: "A fair and reasonable compromise." (02.10.2019)  

Scotland: Thousands march in pro-independence rally

A 2014 referendum saw 55% of voters opposing Scottish independence, but nationalists argue that the 2016 UK referendum in favor of Brexit calls for another vote. In Scotland, 62% voted to stay in the EU. (05.10.2019)  

Another brick in the wall? The downside of Britain's jobs boom

Unemployment in the UK is at its lowest level since the 1970s, but the country also has the weakest wage growth for 200 years. With the parties competing to offer a higher basic wage, how did this situation come about? (04.10.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/oct/07/revealed-the-eus-point-by-point-rejection-of-johnsons-brexit-plan

Related content

Großbritannien Boris Johnson beim Parteikongress in Manchester

UK's Boris Johnson sends last-gasp Brexit proposals to Brussels 02.10.2019

Boris Johnson has sent his altered Brexit plan to EU officials, publishing a four-page accompanying letter to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. That letter was headed: "A fair and reasonable compromise."

UK Nordirland | Derry - Londonderry

Inside Europe: Brexit and the backstop 04.10.2019

British PM Boris Johnson has delivered the UK's final proposal for a Brexit deal to the EU. It includes plans to replace the Irish backstop which has been a major sticking point in getting a deal through the UK parliament. Keith Walker speaks with David Hunter, news editor at Q Radio in Belfast, who explains the details.

Manchester Parteitag der Konservativen

Britain's Boris Johnson won't quit, vows to 'get Brexit done' 29.09.2019

The UK prime minister has turned up the Brexit rhetoric as his ruling Conservative Party meets in Manchester. But the annual conference risks being disrupted by a no-confidence vote in his government.

Advertisement