EU should charter migrant flights, says Italian FM

Italy's foreign minister on Sunday unveiled a raft of proposals aimed at restructuring the European Union's response to a migrant crisis that has strained relations between Italy and its EU neighbors.

Asylum applications should be filed at EU centers located outside the bloc, Enzo Moavero Milanesi told Sunday's Corriere della Sera newspaper. Those deemed eligible for asylum would be flown on chartered flights into the bloc, bypassing people traffickers and perilous sea journeys, the minister suggested in the interview.

"Those who have the right to asylum must be able to travel in dignified conditions, not in the hands of criminals," he said.

"Migrants are not looking for Italian, Greek or Maltese shores," Milanesi told the newspaper. "They are looking for Europe. Therefore we must find a solution within a European framework."

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch 'Sea-Watch 3 saves lives' 3,000 people joined the solidarity rally with Sea-Watch in Germany's port city of Hamburg. The German captain of the Sea-Watch 3 rescue vessel, Carola Rackete, has been charged in Italy for docking her vessel at the port of Lampedusa despite an order from the the government banning new refugees from being allowed on Italian soil.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch Local hero Despite earning the ire of the Italian government, for many at home Rackete is a hero for saving the lives of asylum-seekers during the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. On top of criticizing Italy's anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Rackete has also criticized his German counterpart, Horst Seehofer.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch Nationwide rallies Demonstrations were also held in Bonn, Münster, Frankfurt, Oldenburg, Bielefeld, Bremen, and here in Cologne. About 7,000 people attended the Cologne rally in opposition to attempts from nationalist governments to close their ports to rescued migrants.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch 'Sea-bridge' Seebrücke, or 'Sea-bridge', is the name of the organization that called Saturday's protests. "Seebrücke makes harbors safe," this banner in Cologne declares.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch Protest in Seehofer's backyard In Munich in Bavaria, the state Interior Minister Horst Seehofer used to be premier of, thousands of citizens demanded Germany support the rescue and safety of refugees. Seehofer has been one of the few in Germany's federal government to take a hard-line immigration stance in recent years.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch On Merkel's doorstep In Berlin, the demonstrators brought their protest to the doors of the federal Chancellery building. Chancellor Angela Merkel has not weighed in on the plight of Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete, who is preparing to sue Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for slander. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



Security cooperation

Incoming refugees should be distributed within the EU according to "objective and clear criteria," but "the system works only if a sufficient and significant number of EU countries joins," Milanesi said.

Milanesi also suggested European police and security forces should cooperate to fight against human trafficking and proposed greater investments in migrants' countries of origin — possibly financed by EU bonds — to help strengthen the social fabric of those countries.

Milanesi is expected to present his suggestions to his EU colleagues on Monday at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. His German counterpart, Heiko Maas, said on Saturday that he expected "a decisive step" forward in the discussion.

Watch video 02:17 Share Deadly Mediterranean Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3M0oO Private rescue organisations challenge hardline approach

Italy and Malta's recent reluctance to take in Mediterranean migrant rescue boats has reopened the thorny issue of burden-sharing among all EU member states.

Since Italy elected a populist government last year, the country has effectively closed its ports to rescue ships, meaning boats have had to stay at sea for extended periods.

Read more: German FM Maas calls for EU migrant redistribution 'coalition'

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Fleeing war and poverty In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Seeking refuge over the border Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? A long journey on foot In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Desperate sea crossings Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Pressure on the borders Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Closing the open door Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Striking a deal with Turkey In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? No end in sight With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise. Author: Rachel Stewart



Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.