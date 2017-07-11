EU set to hit Apple with anti-trust charges

The EU will hit tech giant Apple with fresh anti-trust charges later this week, EU sources told DW on Tuesday.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed an earlier report by the Financial Times that European Commission would rule against the California-based company.

The AFP news agency reported that a charge sheet would be finalized "imminently."

Eric Mamer, the chief spokesman for the EU executive, declined to comment on the plans.

Spotify, a music streaming app, previously brought a complaint against Apple over its commission fees. The US firm denies any wrongdoing.

EU's Margrethe Vestager (left) has shown willingness to crack down on big tech groups in the past

In June, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager opened an investigation. The probe focused on whether Apple abused its dominant position in the marketplace by taking 30 percent commission to distribute apps on its App Store platform.

Apple under fire

The case is one of four opened by the European Commission into Apple in June last year and could force the company to change its lucrative business model.

Commission officials have also shown an interest in what tax arrangements the company is using.

Its European headquarters is in Ireland, which has a lower corporate tax rate of 12.5%.

The tech giant was ordered to repay 13 billion euros ($14.7 billion at current rates) in a state aid tax case against the Irish government.

Regulators around the world are watching developments at the firm closely. On Monday, a group of media and tech companies complained to German domestic anti-trust watchdog over new privacy settings brought in for the latest iOS operating system.

On the same day, Russia also said it had fined Apple $12 million (€10 million) for alleged abuse of its dominance in the mobile applications market.

jf/dj (AFP, Reuters)