EU seeks fines against Poland in judicial independence row

The European Union wants Europe's top court to fine Poland in a spat over judicial independence.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it had asked the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to impose financial penalties on Warsaw, to ensure compliance.

The measures are in response to new laws that are seen to undermine judicial independence, namely the establishment of a disciplinary panel with authorities over the country's judges, which Brussels deems unreasonable.

"Justice systems across the European Union must be independent and fair," said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a written statement.

Poland's legal reforms not compliant with EU law

In July, the ECJ determined that Poland's disciplinary chamber did not guarantee impartiality or independence, putting it at odds with EU law.

Warsaw was given a month to explain how it would act on the ECJ ruling; failing that, it would be fined.

In August, Poland gave notice that it would be shutting down the oversight chamber at its Supreme Court.

But this does not appear to have satisfied the EU, which has now requested action from the ECJ.

"Poland informed about the intention to dismantle the disciplinary chamber in its current form, but without providing any further details," the Commission said in a press statement, adding that the chamber had continued to function since Poland's notification.

