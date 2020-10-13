EU says UK is set to miss Brexit deal deadline

The EU said on Tuesday that Brexit negotiations could drag on for weeks into November as Britain's self-imposed deadline for a deal was about to expire.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims that Britain will walk away if an agreement is not within reach by the first day of an EU summit that starts in Brussels on Thursday.

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told Europe ministers in Luxembourg that Britain had still not done enough to soothe the bloc's concerns on the key sticking points that have scuppered progress in the negotiations over the past few months.

Both sides have been at loggerheads on state aid – financial assistance granted by governments to domestic industry --, fishing rights and how any future deal – if there is one – will be policed.

EU diplomats believe the UK is trying to gain an unfair advantage of asking for a zero-quota, zero-tariff deal but refusing to agree to their demands on these issues.

Barnier, a former French foreign minister, tweeted on Tuesday that "the EU will continue to work for a fair deal in the coming days and weeks."

It leaves open the possibility that EU leaders will decide to press ahead with the talks when they hold their two-day meeting in the Belgian capital.

But a source close to the British negotiating team accused the bloc of time wasting.

"The EU is using the old playbook in which they thought running down the clock would work against the UK," the source said.

"All these tactics have achieved is to get to the middle of October — with lots of work that could have done — left undone."

Germany's Europe Minister Michel Roth warned that "time is running out."

"That's why we expect substantial progress by our friend in the United Kingdom in key area," he said.

Privately, German diplomatic sources admit that a group of eight coastal states, led by France, will need to back down on seeking the same level of access to British fishing waters.

Unless that happens there will not be a deal, senior EU officials say.

"Everybody should know that a no deal scenario is the worst case not just for the European Union, but also for the United Kingdom," Roth said.

Last week, Barnier urged those countries to be more "realistic"' about their demands. The UK wants to negotiate fishing stocks on an annual basis in the same way that Norway does.

Britain left the EU on January 31, but it is currently following all EU single market and customs rules as it was still a member as part of an 11-month transition period to allow businesses to adapt.

If there is no free trade agreement struck, then the UK and EU will have to fall back on World Trade Organization rules to manage their economic ties, leading to fresh tariffs being slapped on goods.

jf/rc (AFP, Reuters)