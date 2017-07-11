EU sanctions Russian officials over cyberattack on Germany's Bundestag

The European Union has imposed sanctions on two Russian officials, including the head of the Kremlin's military intelligence agency, over a hacking attack on the German parliament in 2015.
In a statement, the EU said that the two officials were responsible for a computer hacking attack on the Bundestag in 2015.
Russia has denied the accusations as a "hackneyed story" and said the EU lacked evidence to support the claim.
Merkel a target
Brussels has imposed travel bans and asset freezes on Kostyukov and Dmitry Badin, a military intelligence officer. The EU says Badin was part of a team that initiated the hacks on the Bundestag.
"This cyberattack targeted the parliament's information system and affected its operation for several days. A significant amount of data was stolen and the email accounts of several MPs, as well as of Chancellor Angela Merkel, were affected,'' the statement said.
