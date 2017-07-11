 EU sanctions on Belarus go ′beyond symbolic′ | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 22.06.2021

Europe

EU sanctions on Belarus go 'beyond symbolic'

Lawmakers have praised wide-ranging sanctions against the Lukashenko regime, with Germany's foreign minister saying "the EU has delivered." Minsk has vowed to protect its citizens and business from the "hostile actions."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting at a Strategic Management Centre of the Defence Ministry in Minsk

The new sanctions will target state-run companies that are believed to be funding Lukashenko's regime

EU figures admire Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn for his directness. And he didn't hold back after Monday's decision to target key sectors of the Belarus economy with fresh sanctions.

Weißrussland Minsk | Pressekonferenz Roman Protassewitsch

Authorities detained journalist Raman Pratasevich after a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk

"We are clearly showing that Stalinism and state terror no longer have a place in the 21st century," said Asselborn, referring to Minsk's forced diversion of a Ryanair passenger plane and detention of a dissident journalist in May

He had previously said that any sanctions imposed on the country must "hurt" the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The new economic sanctions will target seven sectors dominated by state-run companies that are believed to play a pivotal role in buoying Lukashenko's regime. These include the potash and fertilizer industries, two of the country's biggest export products; Belarus is the world's second-largest producer of potash.

Watch video 02:34

Stronger EU sanctions to hit potash exports

The sanctions will also target the petrochemical and tobacco industries, financial services and dual-use goods, such as surveillance technology, so far exempt from the existing arms embargo. High-ranking officials now also face asset freezes and are barred from entering and transiting though the EU. Some 160 individuals will be affected by this measure.

The United Kingdom, the United States and Canada have joined the EU sanctions plan, which should amplify its effect.

Minsk condemns 'hostile actions'

On Tuesday, Belarus said the measures amounted to "economic war'' and threatened to retaliate.

"We have repeatedly stated that sanctions negatively affect the interests of citizens, they are counterproductive and vicious," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, describing the sanctions as "hostile actions." 

It added that Belarus "is able and will do everything possible to protect its citizens and business entities" and the restrictions "will not have the desired effect."

But exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who had been calling for hash sanctions against the regime, expressed satisfaction with the coordinated EU effort. 

Watch video 04:41

DW's Alexander Burakov describes his time in a Belarus prison

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also praised the outcome, saying "the EU has delivered." Maas said EU sanctions will deal a serious blow to Belarus' state-run companies and "dry up" the regime's money supply.

Petras Austrevicius, a Lithuanian member of the European Parliament, told DW that the sanctions will send "very powerful and even timely message to the regime." The lawmaker expects the EU to find new ways to support the Belarussian civil society, which he said still urgently needs the EU's backing.

Austria fears an economic hit

When EU figures met last week in Brussels for talks regarding the potential sanctions, Austria seemed reluctant to impose the punitive measures. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, however, later denied the objections, saying Vienna was now taking a strong stand against the regime.

"We have to tighten the thumbscrews after this callous action of state air piracy," Schallenberg told reporters on Monday. "We want to hit the state-affiliated economic sector, those responsible, not the people in Belarus, who are suffering anyway."

Schallenberg stressed, however, that the sanctions would have to stand up in court, as the European Court of Justice has been called upon to previously assess the legality of such measures.

The reason for Austria's apparent resistance to tougher sanctions? Some 80 Austrian companies have close business ties to Belarus, and would likely be adversely affected by any harsh economic measures. Austria is the second-biggest source of foreign direct investment in the country after Russia. Austrian banks — chiefly a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International — provide 80% of foreign loans. In addition, the country's mobile network operator A1 Telekom Austria operates the Belarusian telecommunications network.

EU 'speaking the language of power'

Reinhard Bütikofer, an EU lawmaker with the Greens and the group's foreign affairs spokesperson, said the bloc had done well to go beyond symbolic measures to adopt "serious sanctions" to deter other states.

Bütikofer said the sanctions would require EU member states to make certain concessions. "You cannot cook an omelet without breaking eggs," he said. He added that further measures, such as excluding Belarus from the SWIFT banking system, could be imposed if needed. By and large, however, the MEP expressed satisfaction that the EU was now "speaking the language of power."

Watch video 11:13

Women of Power: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya, however, warned the EU that the Lukashenko regime may attempt to entice Europe into doing business with it in exchange for freeing political prisoners. Speaking on Monday, she once again highlighted the dangers faced by the country's pro-democracy movement, showing a bullet fragment that had been removed from a protester's lung — the young activist had been shot by Belarussian police while attending a demonstration.

The center-right European People's Party, meanwhile, has called for an international tribunal to try Lukashenko for crimes against humanity. Party leader Manfred Weber recently drew attention to the fact that Minsk is allegedly sending migrants from places like Iraq and Syria into Lithuania to exert pressure on the Baltic state, which has long supported the Belarus opposition.

Weber said he welcomed the mobilization of Frontex agents in the area, saying on Twitter that Lukashenko would not get to decide which migrants may or may not enter the EU.

This article has been translated from German

  • A picture from the exhibition, The Future of Belarus, Fueled by Women. Many young women face policemen from the special unit of the Belarusian police. The women are wearing dresses, make-up and lipstick, and are carrying flowers.

    Women fight for Belarus' future

    With flowers and earrings

    For months now, women in Belarus have been protesting for democracy and the resignation of the autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko. Nadia, the young woman who is looking into the eyes of the policeman, spent 10 days in jail, according to a description of the image at the exhibition "The Future of Belarus, Fueled by Women," in Vilnius, Lithuania.

  • A photograph from the exhibition The Future of Belarus, Fueled by Women. 24-year-old Anna stands with two young women. She wears a wedding dress and veil that belong to her mother, who got married 26 years ago. Lukashenko has been president of Belarus since then. The picture was taken by photographer Nadia Buzhan.

    Women fight for Belarus' future

    Decidedly feminine

    Many of the women have chosen to stress their femininity in the marches. This photograph in the exhibition shows 24-year-old Anna (l), with two other young women. Anna is wearing a wedding dress and veil that her mother wore when she got married 26 years ago. Lukashenko has been president of Belarus during that entire period. The picture was taken by photographer Nadia Buzhan.

  • A photo from the exhibition shows a woman being dragged away by the Belarussian police. The photograph was taken by Iryna Arakhouskaya.

    Women fight for Belarus' future

    300 arrests in one day

    Taken on September 19, 2020, this photograph shows policemen arresting and dragging a protester away. The museum in Vilnius says that according to human rights groups, 300 people were arrested by the police on this day when the "Woman's March" took place.

  • This photo shows an elderly woman in a red pullover holding the Belarussian flag. The picture was taken by Viyaleta Sauchyts.

    Women fight for Belarus' future

    Young and old

    Despite arrests and threats, women of all ages are participating in the marches. They wear white and red, the colors of Belarus. Security forces have deployed water cannons and batons against the protesters.

  • The Belarusian singer Palina stands in front of troops, wearing a red band across her mouth as a symbol of protest against police brutality. The picture was taken by Volha Shukaila.

    Women fight for Belarus' future

    Forced into silence?

    The MO Museum in Vilnius is organizing the exhibition with the aim of supporting the democratic movement in the neighboring country. In a press statement, the mayor of Vilnius, Remigijus Simasius, said that the city serves as a "safe haven" for Belarussian citizens.

  • This photograph shows a woman wearing a white jacket and waving the Belarusian flag in Minsk. The picture was taken by Volha Shukaila.

    Women fight for Belarus' future

    An exiled voice

    Exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition Swetlana Tichanowskaja sends her words of support. "This exhibition is dedicated to women from Belarus. We had a common goal: to bring freedom and the rule of law back to Belarus. Women are at the forefront in this struggle. Like for many other women, this struggle is a personal battle for me."

  • This picture shows a photograph projected on the outer walls of the MO museum in Vilnius. The photograph depicts a woman protester hugging a soldier in uniform. The museum is closed because of the COVID-related lockdown.

    Women fight for Belarus' future

    Open exhibition despite lockdown

    Employees at Vilnius' MO museum have found a way to show pictures of the protests despite the COVID lockdown. The images are projected on the external walls of the museum so everybody can see them.

  • This image shows a photograph projected on the outer walls of the MO museum. The photograph shows two women protesters kissing under the Belarusian flag.

    Women fight for Belarus' future

    A kiss for democracy

    All photographs have been taken by women journalists Nadia Buzhan, Darya Burakina, Iryna Arakhouskaya, Volha Shukaila and Viyaleta Sauchyts. In this way, the museum wants to focus on women. "Women have become the symbol of peaceful protests in Belarus. They are courageously protesting against the patriarchal and violent government."

  • This image shows a photograph being projected on the museum walls. The photograph shows an eldery woman in a red pullover holding a big flag.

    Women fight for Belarus' future

    The making of the exhibition

    The exhibition can be seen everyday between 6 and 11 p.m. local time at the MO Museum in Vilnius until March 4, 2021. The photographers have also made short films in which they speak about their experience documenting the protests. These can be seen on the MO Museum'w website, which also offers a virtual tour of the exhibition.

    Author: Christine Lehnen


