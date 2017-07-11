EU sanctions Iran officials over protest crackdown

The EU commenced sanctions against eight Iranian security officials for their role in the 2019 crackdown against popular protest, the bloc's Official Journal confirmed on Monday.

The sanctions are the first since 2013. The move comes as members of the EU have been trying to reanimate the faltered Iran nuclear deal.

Punitive measures had been put on hold in the run-up to the 2015 deal signed by Tehran, the US and several other world leaders.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran "strongly condemned" the sanctions and that the country was "suspending all human rights talks and cooperation resulting from these talks with the EU, especially in [the fields of] terrorism, drugs and refugees."

He added that Iran rejected "such actions from those falsely claiming to champion human rights" and that it was considering responding in kind.

Who has been sanctioned?

The head of Iran's powerful security force, the Revolutionary Guards, was added to the list along with militia commanders and police chiefs.

Travel bans and asset freezes are now in place against the eight individuals.

The EU accused the head of the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, of being responsible for the violent response to protests.

"Hossein Salami took part in the sessions that resulted in the orders to use lethal force to suppress the November 2019 protests. Hossein Salami therefore bears responsibility for serious human rights violations in Iran," the EU said.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Hong Kong's stability jolted Protests erupted across Hong Kong in June over the introduction of a bill to allow the extradition of fugitives to mainland China. The bill was withdrawn in September, but months later, protesters are still demanding full democracy for the territory and an inquiry into police violence. The rallies have regularly turned ugly and security forces have been accused of being too heavy-handed.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! A million and more hit the streets The sheer size of the protest movement has put Hong Kong and Beijing's leaders on the back foot, amid accusations that China is undermining the territory's special status under the "one country, two systems" agreement. On occasions, more than a million people poured into the streets. Local elections in November saw a huge landslide for the pro-democracy camp.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Greta persists, the world listens Within months of schoolgirl Greta Thunberg's solo climate change protest outside the Swedish parliament, a new youth activist movement had grown into the millions. The Fridays for Future protests have unleashed more than 4,500 strikes across over 150 countries, including Germany. Thunberg's straightforward approach is credited with forcing several governments to declare a climate crisis.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Challenging religious discrimination in India India's Parliament passed legislation this month that offers amnesty to non-Muslim undocumented immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The move prompted nationwide protests complaining that the law discriminates on the basis of religion. Prime Minister Modi insisted the bill offers sanctuary to people fleeing persecution but many fear it will render Muslim immigrants stateless.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Iraqi says 'life is worse' since Saddam In October, Iraqis poured onto the streets to protest against corruption, unemployment and Iran's influence on the country's government. The demonstrations quickly turned violent, with some 460 people killed and 25,000 injured. Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi announced his resignation, fueling further anger over efforts to install an interim leadership, which protesters say is more of the same.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Fists of solidarity in Beirut Lebanon saw a similar outpouring of anger in October over plans to hike taxes on gasoline, tobacco and even WhatsApp phone calls. The protests quickly morphed into a wider condemnation of endemic state corruption and falling living standards. Despite Prime Minister Saad Hariri stepping down, protest leaders refused to meet with his interim successor and are demanding an establishment overhaul.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Iran fuel protests spread to 21 cities In November, Tehran was widely denounced for its crackdown on protests that erupted over fuel rationing and a 50% gasoline price hike. More than 200,000 people poured onto the streets of several cities and quickly turned riotous, prompting a strong response. The US State Department says more than one thousand people were killed during the bloodiest period in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Sudan revolution leaves power vacuum Months of civil disobedience led to the overthrow of Sudan's longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April and threw the northeastern African country into a political crisis. Military and pro-democracy parties have since been fighting to secure power. Dozens of people were killed in the unrest. In August, the two sides signed a constitutional declaration to form a transitional government.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Latin America decries austerity Protests in Chile began just over two months ago, sparked by tensions over the country's political and economic system. Protesters are demanding an overhaul of the health, pension and education systems. Several Latin American nations saw similar protests in 2019, including Bolivia, Honduras and Venezuela, where attempts to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro peaked in May.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! France shudders to a standstill France's yellow vest movement has proved a constant thorn in President Emmanuel Macron's side. The movement originated at the end of 2018 when drivers from rural areas complained about a planned fuel tax. It then morphed into a catch-all banner for very disparate groups of disaffected voters. By December, French unions were striking and on the streets again, this time over pension reforms.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Catalonia independence fight renewed After nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed by Spain's Supreme Court, a new wave of anger erupted, paralyzing the regional capital, Barcelona. Protests — which at one point involved half a million people — turned violent for six nights in a row. The general strike and accompanying unrest stopped transport and car production, even forcing the postponement of a Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match. Author: Leah Carter



Three prisons were also hit with asset freezes.

The bloc also claimed they had been used to detain prisoners from the protests where they had been deliberately wounded with boiling water and denied medical treatment.

The Islamic Republic responded to two weeks of protest against a hike in fuel prices in November 2019 with a brutal crackdown. The UN has said that at least 304 people were killed. Reuters reported closer to 1,500, based on reports from Iranian interior ministry officials.

What is the status of the nuclear deal talks?

The EU described ongoing talks in Vienna as "constructive" on Friday. US President Joe Biden has said he wants to rejoin the deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from.

However, both sides have made demands of the other, with Iran saying it will not start to roll back its uranium enrichment until the US lifts sanctions imposed by Trump.

A European diplomat told AFP that the new sanctions had been in the pipeline for a long time and that they had decided to impose them despite the ongoing talks.

The EU now has sanctions against 89 individuals and four entities in Iran. Separate sanctions against the Middle Eastern country's nuclear program were dropped by Brussels as part of the nuclear deal.

The Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached in July 2015 between Iran and the United States, Germany, Britain, China, Russia and France (known as the P5+1), as well as the European Union. The deal lifted international sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program in exchange for Tehran dismantling it.

ab/rt (AFP, Reuters)