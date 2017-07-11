EU-Russia ties at 'low point' over Navalny, Borrell says

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell began a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by saying "our relationship is living a difficult moment."

The meeting in Moscow Friday was the first to take place with a high-level EU official on Russian soil in four years. Still, the EU has faced criticism for taking steps towards improving relations with Moscow amid a crackdown against opposition activist Alexei Navalny and his supporters.

"The Navalny case is a low point in our relation," he said. "But despite our differences, to build a wall of silence is not an option."

How will the Navalny issue feature in the talks?

The Kremlin made clear before the meeting that the issue of Navalny's arrest was off the table, however, Russian authorities had also expressed enthusiasm for rebuilding relations with Brussels.

A Russian court began a new trial against President Vladimir Putin's prominent critic on Friday, charged with defaming a World War II veteran. The court hearing began just hours before the meeting with Borrell.

Foreign ministers from around the EU had agreed to meet again on February 22 to discuss "possible further action" if Navalny is not released.

Borrell meets with civil society groups

Prior to his meeting with Lavrov, Borrell met with representatives of civil society in Moscow which he referred to in a tweet as "still vibrant despite the shrinking space for independent voices in Russia."

"The EU is & will continue to be the main supporter for civil society projects in the country," he added.

The EU foreign policy chief had originally wanted to meet with the detained Navalny, but his request was rejected.

ab/rt (dpa, AFP)