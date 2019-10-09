EU removes Switzerland, UAE from tax haven list

The European Union removed seven countries from its blacklist of tax havens, the bloc's finance ministers said in a statement on Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates and the Marshall Islands were removed from the blacklist, while Switzerland was among the countries struck from the so-called "grey list."

The EU tax haven lists were set up in 2017 and track jurisdictions that do not cooperate with the bloc on tax matters.

Switzerland, one of the EU's close trading partners, had been on the grey list. The Alpine nation has "delivered on its commitments" to prevent being a tax haven, according to the EU announcement.

The two different lists reflected the level of commitment countries had given to implementing change. Countries on the grey list were being monitored by the EU after promising to commit to EU tax laws. Switzerland was among the countries removed from this list.

"Albania, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Serbia and Switzerland have implemented ahead of their deadline all necessary reforms to comply with the EU tax good governance policy," the finance ministers said.

Meanwhile, countries on the blacklist had provided no such commitment to the EU. The UAE was removed from this list.

Only nine countries remain on the blacklist, mostly small Pacific nations with little economic ties to the EU.

ed/sms (Reuters, AFP)