EU regulators approve BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Monday. It means the mass vaccination of some 450 million people across the EU is one step closer.

EMA's positive assessment of the vaccine was widely expected. EU countries are currently grappling with a fierce second wave of the virus.

The Amsterdam-based drug regulator was under pressure from European countries, including Germany, to speed up its decision, which was originally scheduled for December 29.

What are the next steps?

Having gained the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the final step is approval by the European Commission, which is expected later on Monday.

"Now we will act fast. I expect a European Commission decision by this evening," Commission head Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

Von der Leyen had already targeted the start of vaccinations over the Dec. 27-29 period. Preparations for the vaccine rollout come as the identification of a highly infectious new strain of the coronavirus in Britain caused chaos across the region, with countries shutting off travel ties with the UK and disrupting trade ahead of the Christmas holiday.

EMA officials told a news briefing that it was highly likely the vaccine would work against the new variant of the coronavirus. .

German officials have said the rollout could begin on December 27. The pharmaceutical companies will also need to submit follow-up data on their vaccine for the next year.

EMA said it had worked around the clock but needed to make sure the vaccine was safe and effective before giving its approval.

"We have been able to revise the timetables for the evaluation of the COVID-19 vaccines due to the incredible efforts of everybody involved in these assessments," EMA chief Emer Cooke said last week.

"The number of infections is increasing across Europe and we are aware of the huge responsibility we have to get a vaccine to the market as quickly as is feasible, whilst maintaining the robustness of our scientific review," Cooke added.

Which countries have approved the vaccine already?

Criticism of the EMA had grown after both UK and US regulators gave the vaccine the green light and began their vaccination drives in the past weeks. The US has now approved a second vaccine, manufactured by pharma firm Moderna.

The EMA has said it would speed up its authorization decision on Moderna's vaccine to January 6, six days sooner than planned.

What is the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine?

The vaccine is manufactured jointly by German firm BioNTech and American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer,

It has proven to be 95% effective against COVID-19 in global trials. It involves two doses that are injected three weeks apart.

Transporting can pose logistical challenges, as it must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), a temperature much lower than standard freezers and which forced the company to develop special containers for transport.

