EU regulator opposes brothel near its Amsterdam headquarters

Amsterdam has long considered relocating brothels out of its red-light district as residents complaints about tourism. The European Medicines Agency says the city must guarantee "security and tranquility" at its offices.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it was "very concerned" with Amsterdam's plans to open an "erotic center" near its headquarters.

The center is to include about 100 "work spaces" for sex workers, as well as bars and entertainment.

The agency is tasked with reviewing approvals for vaccines and new medicines, among other things.

Why is this happening?

The capital of the Netherlands has been considering relocating brothels out of its historic red-light district for years as it seeks to curb the effects of mass tourism on residents. Prostitution has been legal in the country since 2000.

The EMA building is near a number of major hotels and the city's financial district.

Also in February, Amsterdam's city council announced a plan to ban the smoking of cannabis in the red-light district in a bid to tackle mass tourism.

What did the EMA say about the plan?

In February, Amsterdam announced three possible locations for the shift, including two near the new EMA building.

A decision is to be made in autumn.

The agency said it was "very concerned" about the plan to move the center.

"The change of the location of the Red Light District is motivated by concerns of nuisance, drug-dealing, drunkenness and disorderly behavior," the EMA said.

"Locating the Erotic Center in close proximity to EMA's building is likely to bring the same negative impacts to the adjacent area," it said, adding that it was concerned about the safety of staff and visitors.

The EMA moved its headquarters from London to Amsterdam in 2019 following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

The agency noted that it had an agreement with the Dutch government on guaranteeing "security and tranquility" at its offices. It said it would fight the plan "at the highest appropriate political and diplomatic level" alongside the European Commission.

