  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
International Women's Day
European Medicines Agency headquarters in Amsterdam
The EU's health regulator has expressed its opposition towards Amsterdam's plans to move an "erotic center" to an area near the agency's headquartersImage: Peter Dejong/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsNetherlands

EU regulator opposes brothel near its Amsterdam headquarters

2 hours ago

Amsterdam has long considered relocating brothels out of its red-light district as residents complaints about tourism. The European Medicines Agency says the city must guarantee "security and tranquility" at its offices.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OMQx

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it was "very concerned" with Amsterdam's plans to open an "erotic center" near its headquarters.

The center is to include about 100 "work spaces" for sex workers, as well as bars and entertainment.

The agency is tasked with reviewing approvals for vaccines and new medicines, among other things.

Why is this happening?

The capital of the Netherlands has been considering relocating brothels out of its historic red-light district for years as it seeks to curb the effects of mass tourism on residents. Prostitution has been legal in the country since 2000.

The EMA building is near a number of major hotels and the city's financial district.

Also in February, Amsterdam's city council announced a plan to ban the smoking of cannabis in the red-light district in a bid to tackle mass tourism.

What did the EMA say about the plan?

In February, Amsterdam announced three possible locations for the shift, including two near the new EMA building.

A decision is to be made in autumn.

The agency said it was "very concerned" about the plan to move the center.

"The change of the location of the Red Light District is motivated by concerns of nuisance, drug-dealing, drunkenness and disorderly behavior," the EMA said.

"Locating the Erotic Center in close proximity to EMA's building is likely to bring the same negative impacts to the adjacent area," it said, adding that it was concerned about the safety of staff and visitors.

The EMA moved its headquarters from London to Amsterdam in 2019 following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

The agency noted that it had an agreement with the Dutch government on guaranteeing "security and tranquility" at its offices. It said it would fight the plan "at the highest appropriate political and diplomatic level" alongside the European Commission.

sdi/ar (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Travelers waiting in long queues outside Schiphol airport

Amsterdam's overcrowded Schiphol airport cuts passenger numbers

Amsterdam's overcrowded Schiphol airport cuts passenger numbers

The airport outside the Netherland capital, one of Europe's busiest air hubs, is struggling with long lines mainly due to a staff shortage.
TravelSeptember 16, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Grave of Ukrainian medic killed in the Bakhmut area. The graveyeard located in Vinnytsia is full of Ukrainian flags, bouquets and wreaths.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv generals vow to keep defending Bakhmut

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman seen in a doorway, in silhouette

Survivor recounts Tigray civilian massacres

Survivor recounts Tigray civilian massacres

Conflicts2 hours ago03:25 min
More from Africa

Asia

Small children reach their hands out to get handed a burger

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

SocietyMarch 6, 202301:24 min
More from Asia

Germany

A Chinese student wears protective gear at a microtechnology lab at the University of Chemnitz

How China controls its top students in Germany

How China controls its top students in Germany

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pier Antonio Panzeri, an older man with thick black glasses and short hair

Qatargate: Suspect interviews leak EU corruption details

Qatargate: Suspect interviews leak EU corruption details

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Malawian woman seen preparing food on an outdoors stove

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

SocietyMarch 6, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in front of the Canadian flag

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Politics22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

GlobalizationMarch 6, 202306:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage