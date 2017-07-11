EU regulator approves BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 age group

The European Medicines Agency, the EU's regulator for medicinal products, on Thursday approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, also known as Comirnaty, for children aged 5-11. It's the first vaccine approved for children under 12 in the EU.

The vaccine has already been approved in the EU for use in people between 12 and 17

years old since May.

The EMA said the vaccine should be given to children in two doses of 10 micrograms three weeks apart as an injection in the upper arm.

The approval comes as Europe battles another massive surge of coronavirus infections.



More to follow...