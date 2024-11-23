EU recalls its envoy from Niger over flood fund distribution

Niger's junta had taken issue with how aid for flood victims was being dispersed, prompting the EU to recall its envoy.

The European Union (EU) on Saturday said it had decided to recall its ambassador in Niger for consultations in Brussels.

The move comes after Niger's military junta questioned the EU's management of humanitarian aid provided to those impacted by severe flooding.

"The European Union expresses its profound disagreement with the allegations and justifications put forward by the transitional authorities," the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

"Consequently, the EU has decided to recall its ambassador from Niamey for consultations in Brussels," the EEAS said.

Niger junta questions dispersal of flood aid

On Friday Niger's military leadership released a statement in which it accused the EU envoy, Salvador Pinto da Franca, of dividing a €1.3 million ($1.35 million) fund between several international NGOs in what it said was a non-transparent manner and without consultation with Niger's leadership.

It has asked for an audit of the way the funds were managed. Torrential rains in Niger left hundreds dead and displaced more than one million people, according to state media.

The West African state had long been considered a reliable partner for Europe and the US in the fight against terrorism. However, last year the country was taken over by a military junta that came to power in a coup, one of several in the region in the recent past.

Like other neighboring Sahel countries now led by juntas, Niger's leaders, too, have turned to Russia for assistance in what has been sold as throwing off the imperialist chains of cooperation with Western nations.

In August Germany officially withdrew its last soldiers from Niger, ending an eight-year mission.

In all, some 3,200 German soldiers served in the region during the deployment.

kb/lo (Reuters, AFP)