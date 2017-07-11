EU ready to 'discuss' coronavirus vaccine patent waivers

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the bloc was ready to discuss a proposal to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines, stressing that Europe's priority would be to "ramp up" global supplies.

"The European Union is also ready to discuss any proposal that addresses the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner," she told an online conference. "And that's why we are ready to discuss how the US proposal for a waiver on intellectual property protection for covered vaccines could help achieve that objective."

However, von der Leyen said that the bloc's top priority was still to "ramp up production to achieve global vaccination."

'Only when Biden moves'

The announcement comes a day after US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Washington now supports calls for a global waiver on patent protections for coronavirus vaccines.

The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded US President Joe Biden's "historic" move.

Bas Eickhout, a member of the EU Parliament and the Dutch GroenLinks (GreenLeft), took to Twitter to criticize the bloc's delayed move.

"Each time we Greens asked for this waiver the Commission answered with 'voluntary agreements are better'. Only when Biden moves, the Commission starts shifting. So much for strategic autonomy," he tweeted.

WTO hurdle

The US and the EU have been under pressure to waive patents so that poorer countries could produce more affordable generic versions of COVID-19 vaccines. Both had up until now resisted calls for a global waiver.

The WHO said in April that of 700 million vaccines globally administered, only 0.2% had been in low-income countries.

Even though von der Leyen agreed to discuss a waiver proposal, the EU remains noncommittal for now.

Further talks will take place on Thursday at the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO), which had been backing India and South Africa's push for a waiver on intellectual property rights for months.

Any decision at the WTO has to be by consensus, meaning that any single country could hold up any waiver.

Why has the EU opposed the waiver?

The bloc, home to large pharmaceutical companies, has said a waiver would undermine incentives for companies to manufacture vaccines in record time in future pandemics.

The EU also argued that vaccine-making is a complex process which requires careful transfer of technology, information and personnel as well as sufficient production capacity, and that a waiver would not resolve such complications.

"In the short run, however, we call upon all vaccine producing countries to allow exports and to avoid measures that disrupt supply chains," von der Leyen said.

