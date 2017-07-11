EU questions German COVID border closures

Brussels has complained that the border control measures implemented by Germany in February to combat the spread of the coronavirus were disproportionate and unjustified.

Germany introduced checks at its borders to the Austrian state of Tyrol, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on February 14. The restrictions were initially imposed for a 10-day period.

Berlin justified the measure by citing the risks of coronavirus variants in neighboring countries.

Brussels disagrees with Berlin

The European Commission wrote that it believed that "less restrictive measures" could have achieved the goal of protecting public health.

"We believe that the objective justifiably pursued by Germany — the protection of public health during a pandemic — could be attained by less restrictive measures," the European Union's executive body wrote to Germany's ambassador to the bloc, Michael Clauss.

The letter, dated Monday and seen by dpa news agency, gives Germany 10 days to respond.

It also criticized that the German entry rules made no exceptions for cross-border families or for members of foreign governments or the European Parliament.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Finland The Finnish government put in place stricter regulations beginning on January 27 for those entering the country. All travelers will have to take a coronavirus test at the border. Finland is restricting entry from all Schengen countries — where people are allowed to travel without border control — permitting only essential travel for work for services like health care and emergency services.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. The new rules came into force on February 6. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Denmark Non-essential tourist travel to Denmark is currently being warned against due to high infection levels. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, will be allowed into the country. Denmark's lockdown has been extended until February 28. Restaurants, cafés and pubs, as well as cultural and leisure facilities, remain closed.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Switzerland Switzerland's border with its neighbors, Schengen zone countries and most of Europe are open. Arrivals from some nations and regions that are classified "high risk" due to their infection rate are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Flights from the UK and South Africa have been suspended. Since January 18, stores have had to close, with the exception of suppliers of everyday goods.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Non-essential travel from most third countries is banned until March 31. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Czech Republic Because the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the Czech Republic, the government has overridden parliament and extended by 14 days the state of emergency that was to end on February 14. The Czech government on February 12 already sealed off three border areas. Border controls are in place. Anyone living there is not allowed to leave their district and no one is allowed to enter.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Norway Norway has closed its border to all but essential travel in a bid to halt the further spread of coronavirus variants. Unlike previous versions of the entry rules, there are very few exceptions, aside from Norwegian residents returning only "socially critical personnel" are exempt. The border closure comes into force on January 29 for two weeks, at which time the situation will be reviewed.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Poland As of January 1, travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. The country now also allows travelers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter without the need to quarantine.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Croatia New measures temporarily restricting border crossing were introduced on November 30. However, some exemptions have been made. Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the 'green list' can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven’t been in close proximity to an infected person. Author: Susan Bonney-Cox



Police turn back thousands at border

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria's Tyrol region were added to Germany's list of "areas of variant of concern" on February 14.

The step banned the vast majority of people from entering Germany at those crossings.

Germany is currently limiting entry from these places to citizens and residents, truck drivers, health workers and a few others, including cross-border commuters working in "systemically relevant sectors.'' All have to show a negative coronavirus test.

German border police have turned back thousands of people since the checks started.

Neighbors criticize Germany

The decision prompted criticism from Germany's neighbors, not least because of a lack of advanced warning.

On Tuesday, Germany's minister for Europe, Michael Roth, rejected criticism of Berlin's decision. He said the German government's actions are "in keeping with Schengen," the rules of Europe's passport-free travel zone.

A government spokesman also said Berlin had acted in line with EU law, and that Germany intends to fully reopen the borders as soon as possible.

EC pushes members to discuss border issues

The European Commission has previously sent similar letters to Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, Sweden and Finland, whose border restrictions have been met with disapproval in Brussels.

At the Commission's request, the member states' ministers for European affairs are holding a conference on Tuesday to discuss border checks and other measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

sri/msh (AP, dpa)