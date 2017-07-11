 EU puts digital tax plan ′on hold′ amid talks on global tax reform | News | DW | 12.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU puts digital tax plan 'on hold' amid talks on global tax reform

The European Commission said it was delaying its plans for a new levy on tech giants. The move follows pressure from the US to drop the tax plan and comes as the G20 signed on to a global business tax reform.

The logos of Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon

The EU was set to unveil the new digital tax plans in mid-July

The European Union's plans to unveil a new digital tax plan later this month have now been delayed, a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

"We have decided to put on hold our work on our new digital levy as a new EU own resource," EU commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie told reporters in Brussels.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Advertisement