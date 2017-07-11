EU puts digital tax plan 'on hold' amid talks on global tax reform

The European Commission said it was delaying its plans for a new levy on tech giants. The move follows pressure from the US to drop the tax plan and comes as the G20 signed on to a global business tax reform.
The European Union's plans to unveil a new digital tax plan later this month have now been delayed, a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday.
"We have decided to put on hold our work on our new digital levy as a new EU own resource," EU commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie told reporters in Brussels.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.