EU puts digital tax plan 'on hold' amid talks on global tax reform

The European Union's plans to unveil a new digital tax plan later this month have now been delayed, a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

"We have decided to put on hold our work on our new digital levy as a new EU own resource," EU commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie told reporters in Brussels.

The move follows intense lobbying by the United States for the 27-member bloc to drop the levy amid fears that it will largely affect the country's tech giants.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a draft OECD/G20 deal on a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15% includes an agreement "to dismantle existing digital taxes that the United States has regarded as discriminatory and to refrain from erecting similar measures in the future."

"So it's really up to the European Commission and the members of the European Union to decide how to proceed," she said on Sunday.

"But those countries have agreed to avoid putting in place in the future and to dismantle taxes that are discriminatory against US firms."

On Saturday, EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni had said that the EU's priority was to implement the G20 deal when asked whether the digital services levy plan may be postponed.

Commission officials said on Monday that they would revisit the proposal later this year.

