EU pushes back start of von der Leyen's term as Commission chief - report

EU lawmakers have thrown out the timetable that would see Ursula von der Leyen take office as the EU Commission chief in early November, Germany's DPA reports. The parliament had aready rejected three of her appointees.
Germany's former defense minister Ursula von der Leyen was set to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as the head of EU's top executive body, the EU Commission, on November 1. However, EU lawmakers have now decided to delay the switch, German DPA news agency reported citing unnamed sources from Brussels on Wednesday.
The move comes after the deputies rejected three of von der Leyen's nominees for the Commission, leaving her scrambling for replacements.
While the new date for the start of von der Leyen's term was not immediately published, parliamentary speaker David Sassoli recently speculated it could be pushed back by a month. The move poses a political blow for the German politician, who was brought in as a compromise solution to a stalemate following the most recent European Parliament elections.
